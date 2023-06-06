By turning immigrants into crime victims for publicity, DeSantis guarantees their stay | Opinion

The people’s diversity in The Golden State is as splendid as the weather.

The immigrants Gov. Ron DeSantis is believed to have flown to sanctuary city Sacramento, in yet another inhumane stunt, will be fine in the long run.

The state of the Florida governor’s standing, on the other hand, is another story.

Not having picked up any human decency skills from the Martha’s Vineyard experience, publicity-seeker DeSantis has again toyed with immigrant lives.

Twice in four days, the state of Florida — whose legislature recently indulged the governor’s hate and funded with an additional $12 million in taxpayer dollars secretive and legally-questionable migrant flights — recruited new groups of immigrants in Texas to ship to California.

Again, flights were unannounced in order to purposely create chaos when no one is at the drop off point to receive asylum-seekers legally processed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“You small, pathetic man,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom called DeSantis, honing in with a surgeon’s precision on DeSantis’ essence.

But DeSantis has more than a political foe’s words to worry about.

If the Texas sheriff recommending criminal charges in the case of DeSantis’ migrant flights from San Antonio to Massachusetts prevails, perhaps he might also rise to the category of human trafficker and earn a few more adjectives.

Newsom also vowed to seek “kidnapping” charges.

READ MORE: Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges in DeSantis’ migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard

Flights backfiring on DeSantis

DeSantis’ record of suppressing the least powerful in society is impressive.

But, on immigration, a matter of federal not state jurisdiction, DeSantis’ excesses might just cost him more than he anticipated, starting with eggs on his face .

His flights might become the ticket through which the migrants he exploited for political points get to stay in this country forever.

As victims of a crime, legal and undocumented immigrants are protected by U.S. law from deportation.

“Many immigrants are fearful of admitting that they have been a victim of a crime in part because they believe they will be removed (deported) from the United States if they report the crime,” the Department of Homeland Security explains on its website. “U.S. law provides several protections for legal and undocumented immigrants who have been victims of a crime. There are specific protections for victims of domestic violence, victims of certain crimes, and victims of human trafficking.”

To carry on his Texas investigation, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar needed the witness testimony of the 48 migrants DeSantis flew from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard. To get their cooperation as witnesses, they were granted protections under the victims of human trafficking provision of the Homeland Security laws.

And talk, they did.

An document obtained by the Miami Herald alleges DeSantis’ operation lured migrants onto the flights with false promises of jobs, housing and other opportunities. The sheriff is now recommending that the district attorney file criminal charges.

If the case progresses, Florida will once again have to spend thousands or taxpayer dollars to defend DeSantis’ violations of people’s rights.

And the immigrants now not only have their legal cases for asylum with which to proceed, but also the peace and protection of being witnesses to a crime the law confers on them. They will most likely get to stay.

Newsom also vowed to prosecute under human trafficking laws those responsible for the flights to California’s capital city, one DeSantis has mocked for being an immigrant sanctuary.

Again, the immigrants DeSantis sought to hurt win on his dime.

The Florida governor, it turns out, may be good at stoking the Trump crowd’s hate of immigrants the labor-short nation needs, but he’s also pathetically incompetent.

He doesn’t look ahead when he acts upon his campaigning needs and impulses. And Florida taxpayers foot his bill for all of it.

Not a very likable character without these hi-jinks, DeSantis’ extremism now also has Florida’s agriculture, tourism, and construction industries nervous and displeased. They need the immigrant labor. They need the tourism of Blacks and Hispanics turned off to the state by DeSantis’ discriminatory laws and issuing travel advisories.

READ MORE: Except for Disney, tourism officials let DeSantis run amok. Why are they concerned now? | Opinion

Legacy of cruelty

What a legacy to leave to his three, cute little children for whom presidential candidate DeSantis was buying chocolate and strawberry ice cream at Joni’s Roast & Ride in Iowa in front of C-SPAN cameras.

They’ll grow up and judge him for what he’s gratuitously doing to other humans fleeing misfortune Americans will hopefully never know. His children will look back on history, see how DeSantis used them too as anti-immigrant props when he made a campaign video of them playing with blocks as if they were helping ex-President Donald Trump build his wall.

Now, equally supremacist DeSantis is trying to outdo Trump, by far favored in polls.

Not a bit of smarts went into DeSantis’ thinking that he’ll accomplish much by sending small groups of infinitesimal importance to a state that, until 1848, was part of Mexico, to where many “whites” trace their heritage. A state with a $3 trillion-plus GDP, where almost 40% of the people are Hispanic and another 16% are Asian.

Any immigrant would feel at home here.

Small and pathetic DeSantis is indeed, but not surprisingly so.