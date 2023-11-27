Turning on the lights: Christmas decorations are on display at the Seiberling again

Nov. 27—Kokomo Police Department cars blared sirens along Sycamore Street Saturday evening. Rolling down a window, a hand popped out from the back seat — clad in a red overcoat with white trim — and waved at the crowd that stretched from the Seiberling Mansion's front door toward the sidewalk.

Someone in the crowd shouted "Santa."

Sure enough, Mr. and Mrs. Claus hopped out of the car and ascended the stairs to greet the crowd. With the guests of honor in attendance, Christmas at the Seiberling could begin.

The Wyman Group sponsored the event for the 20th year. Its owner, Paul Wyman, noted he was thankful such a beautiful house had become a representation of Kokomo.

He led the audience in a countdown. When the chanting crowd reached "one," golden lights flickered on, illuminating the all three floors of the mansion and spilling out into the yard.

The doors opened and visitors were let inside the mansion to see months-worth of decorative efforts. Several children, nearing the front porch, sheepishly told Santa what they hoped to soon find under their Christmas tree.

A band was waiting inside to greet visitors with classic Christmas tunes.

Nearby, Angela Washington — representing Second Missionary Baptist Church — was already accepting compliments from the crowd as they walked into the mansion's parlor. In addition to the parlor, she also decorated the connecting hallway and neighboring room.

"This was so much fun," Washington said.

"The Nutcracker Ballet" was decided for this year's theme. Wooden soldiers could be found in nearly every corner of the Howard County Historical Society's museum.

On the second floor, Symposium — which is considered Kokomo's oldest women's organization — has once again decorated the Walnut Bedroom. It's done so since 1973, according to Mary Ann McClurg, the organization's vice president

Keeping with this year's theme, she explained, a doll tucked into the room's bed was meant to represent Marie, the protagonist of "The Nutcracker Ballet."

A ballet uniform was suspended by fishing line above her bed and pastel decorations marked the sweet dreams Marie dreamt of. Visitors who were less familiar with the ballet's story were able to leaf through a picture book in the room.

With a chuckle, McClurg said she was thankful nutcrackers were on sale at Hobby Lobby over the summer.

The nearby Butternut Room was adorned with salmon pink and apple green decorations.

Alpha Kappa Alpha, the country's first Black sorority, took charge of the room that highlights the history of Howard County's Black residents. Curious visitors learned about the Tuskegee Airmen and why the Green Book was important to Black motorists.

Reashonda Breckenridge, decoration chair for the sorority's Kokomo chapter, explained the color scheme was based on Alpha Kappa Alpha's colors. Photos of the organization's founders peered out from the room's Christmas tree.

"We're very honored and excited to be a part of this," Breckenridge said. "Especially the African room where we're able to learn about the history of Kokomo."

Growing up, she added, most of the African American history on display at the Seiberling wasn't taught in school. She didn't even know her relatives — the Artis family — was one of the first three Black settlers in Howard County until she first visited the museum.

"This whole house is about preserving history," she said.

"Diversity creates communities," added Jackie Cole, another decorator with the sorority. "It's just so crucial to learn about everybody's histories."

Darla Velazquez decorated the Pioneer Room. It was her first time decorating a room in the Seiberling. Indiana University Kokomo had just moved out when she last visited the mansion.

Velazquez explained she had just moved back to the City of Firsts when a stranger at Hobby Lobby told her she might enjoy decorating a room.

"It was fun, and it was really lovely to see all the other people working on trees as well," Velazquez said.

Santa's workshop — a new addition to the annual celebration — took up the top floor of the museum. With naughty and nice lists strewn about the room, the jolly St. Nick asked visitors what they would like for Christmas. One of the older visitors said they would appreciate a new alternator for their car.

Nearly 200 people attended the opening night of Christmas at the Seiberling.

Nearing the end of the opening night's first hour, a choir swapped places with the first floor's band.

"Every year we have this, I think it's the best year," Anne Shaw, executive director of the Howard County Historical Society, said.

