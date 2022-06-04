Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.06

The board of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.06 per share on the 8th of July. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 0.8%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Turning Point Brands' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 7.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 10%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Turning Point Brands Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from US$0.16 to US$0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.4% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Turning Point Brands to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Turning Point Brands has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Turning Point Brands Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Turning Point Brands might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Turning Point Brands you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.