Turning Point Brands Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $49.09 per share and the market cap of $936.6 million, Turning Point Brands stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Turning Point Brands is shown in the chart below.





Because Turning Point Brands is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 11.9% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Turning Point Brands has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 72% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. The overall financial strength of Turning Point Brands is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Turning Point Brands is poor. This is the debt and cash of Turning Point Brands over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Turning Point Brands has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $405.1 million and earnings of $1.68 a share. Its operating margin is 15.82%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Turning Point Brands is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Turning Point Brands over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Turning Point Brands is 11.9%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 13.5%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Turning Point Brands's ROIC is 13.94 while its WACC came in at 5.06. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Turning Point Brands is shown below:

In short, the stock of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. To learn more about Turning Point Brands stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

