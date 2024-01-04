Turning Point CDC opens preschool and afterschool facility

Jan. 3—HENDERSON — Turning Point CDC hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with light refreshments, to celebrate the grand opening of its new Creating Success Education Center on a crisp Wednesday morning.

Executive Director Chalis Henderson greeted the crowd of Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce members, local nonprofits and other officials.

The new building is complete with a new sanitation system, two classrooms, squeaky clean desks and chairs, a computer lab, board games and everything else a preschool student needs to be successful.

She thanked TPCDC's board and staff before turning the proverbial microphone over to the CSEC's director.

"I get a lot of credit for being the face of Turning Point, but this is the heartbeat of Turning Point, these are its legs," said Executive Director Chalis Henderson as she introduced Director Catherine Sledge.

So as not to "break down and cry" the pastor kept her remarks brief. Many years ago, Turning Point operated a sort of prototypical CSEC in Oxford, which closed down — the nonprofit didn't have ownership over the building.

Sledge and TPCDC had sought to bring the school back and began their efforts in earnest around 2020. It took some three years to get the requisite licensing.

"I want to tell you the why," said Sledge. "In our after-school program, we had a child his parent described as non-verbal. With all of the training and everything that I've gotten, I believe that we can create success with any child."

Later, Sledge noticed him singing along to "The 12 Days of Christmas."

"We let him know that he can do things like all the other children," said Sledge.

The CSEC is a preschool that seeks to give its wards unique experiences through field trips to places like Washington D.C., in order to show parts of the world outside of Henderson.

Part of their preparation for that trip is having the kids make models of national monuments so they'll recognize them in person.

Sledge, a retired teacher, brings her focus on student engagement to TPCDC's new classrooms.

"I can guarantee you that homework is completed and correct," said Sledge. "No failures in this program. We are committed to that."

She ended by sharing her hearty thanks to the community, the "best county in the world."

"I'm appreciative of the community and every single partner," said the pastor. "We're just going to stay focused and do it in the spirit of excellence and help the children. That's why we're here."

"These are the people you want in your community," said HVCC President Sandra Wilkerson, "these are the people making the community better."

Margier White, HVCC Chair for 2024, offered "nothing but love."

"We extend so many blessings to you, your family, your nonprofit and everything else that you desire to do," she said.

Elected officials from all levels of government turned out for the occasion, including Mayor Melissa Elliott, Board of Commissioners Chair Dan Brummitt, Rep. Frank Sossamon and John Tayloe, Sen. Tedd Budd's Northeast Regional Director.

"All I know is that, when I walked through the door — there's a scripture in the Bible, Psalms 46:8, and it says, 'look at what the Lord has done,' " said Elliott. "When one community-based organization wins, we all win. Thank you for creating success for our youth, because our youth is in dire need of support."

The childcare CSEC offers is beneficial for the students and their parents alike.

City Manager Terrell Blackmon and Henderson are "fellow 49ers."

"I always appreciate her inviting me to come out and speak to the kids and anything the city can do to support. We want to continue to be here," said Blackmon.

"It takes a village to raise a community," said Brummitt, "and look what you guys have done, you got the whole village out here today."

North Carolina is known as a "childcare desert," said Sossamon, due to a lack of facilities.

"Since the development of the brain is so critical, you're not only touching the intellect but the social aspect, the personhood of that child that you're working with," he said. "That's important for making good citizens."

"I think you can see the support for this vision," said Wilkerson.

With that, everybody stepped outside into a brisk Wednesday morning to cut the ribbon. A few of the CSEC's students did the deed with tiny safety scissors.

Triangle North Health Foundation Grant Coordinator Carolyn Powell said CSEC is a "great success story."

"Henderson is one of the executive directors who've paid attention when we've offered suggestions and guidance. This is what happens," said Powell, gesturing to CSEC.

The foundation was a big help in getting Turning Point's educational programs up and running, said Henderson, being one of the first to offer monetary support, critique, mentorship and advice.

"Triangle North has supported us since the pandemic, through the pandemic and out the pandemic," said Henderson.

Funding from the Canon Foundation helped the local nonprofit stick the landing and receive its license as a childcare facility.

The school's capacity is 18. Currently, it only has five enrollees. Those interested can enroll at turningpointcdc.org/education.