Turning point in history: Biden explains why billions should be spent on wars in his address

In his address to the nation on Thursday, US President Joe Biden called this moment in history an "inflection point", a battle between the world's democracies and autocracies.

Details: Speaking directly to the American people, he said it was a moment like this as he sought to drum up support for funding the wars in Ukraine and Israel.

Biden compared this month's events in Israel to the nearly 20 months of war in Ukraine. The US president said that supporting both wars in Israel and Ukraine was "vital to America's national security".

Biden explained that military assistance to Ukraine helps create jobs in America: "Let me be clear about something. We send Ukraine equipment that we have in our warehouses. And when we use the money provided by the Congress, we use it to replenish our own stockpiles with new equipment, weapons that defend America and that are made in America."

He warned fellow citizens that US adversaries and competitors are "watching".

Biden spoke out against islamophobia and antisemitism, which have increased in recent days. He appealed to those affected by it: "I want to tell you this: you are all Americans."

The US President recalled his recent trip to Israel, where he met with Israeli officials and reaffirmed his support for the country. He said that while there, he "saw people who were strong, determined, resilient, and also angry, in shock and in deep, deep pain."

He also reiterated his pledge to bring American hostages home to America, saying that "there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans who are hostages."

In addition, Biden reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution, saying that "Israel and the Palestinians deserve to live in security, dignity and peace".

The US president sought to draw a clear distinction between Hamas and the Palestinian people. He said that the militant group "does not represent the Palestinian people" and accused it of using Palestinians "as human shields". He said that he was "heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian lives" and added that the US "remains committed to the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination".

Background:

US President Joe Biden condemned the actions of Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a speech in the Oval Office on Thursday evening, saying that the attacks on Israel and the invasion of Ukraine have common motives.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden will send an "urgent budget request" to Congress to help support Israel and Ukraine.

