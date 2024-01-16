Turning to the sun: District says solar power can save it more than $1M over 25 years

UHRICHSVILLE ‒ Joining other districts in eastern Ohio, Claymont City Schools is looking to solar power to help reduce its energy costs.

At its January meeting, the board of education approved a request for proposal looking for companies interested in constructing and operating photovoltaic solar arrays at Claymont High School.

Under the plan, the company selected by the board would erect the solar panels and be responsible for their maintenance. Electricity generated would be used to power the high school. The company would sell any excess electricity on the open market to help fund the solar array.

The project would be at no cost to the district.

The bid process will be handled by Titan Energy, a cooperative purchasing member of OME-RESA (Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency). The agreement would run for 25 years.

The solar panels won't like go up until the spring of 2025, said Superintendent Brian Rentsch.

Where they would be located

The district is considering put them somewhere in a cornfield adjacent to the high school and the softball and baseball fields.

"It's not going to take that entire field, but what they are going to put up will be enough to outfit the high school for their electricity," Rentsch said. "That's where we're going to see savings. During this period of time, for 25 years, we will have savings of from approximately $1.3 million and $1.5 million in electricity."

Other districts in this part of Ohio are also considering solar arrays, including East Liverpool City Schools in Columbiana County, Barnesville Exempted Village School District in Belmont County, Toronto City Schools in Jefferson County and East Guernsey Local Schools (Buckeye Trail) in Guernsey County.

Rentsch and district Treasurer Kim Beckley learned about solar arrays at a local superintendent/treasurer meeting and brought the information back to Claymont.

The district looked at putting solar panels up at its other buildings in Uhrichsville and Dennison but was hesitant to do so. None of the other buildings have as much ground as the high school. The panels would likely have had to be installed on the roofs of the schools.

Rentsch explained that after the 25-year agreement expired, the panels would be removed, and the roofs would have to be replaced at the schools. He noted that the roofs are of different ages.

Safe Routes to School

In another development, the district is moving forward with its Safe Routes to School Travel Plan. Claymont will be working with the village of Dennison and the city of Uhrichsville to help build their infrastructure for better crosswalks and sidewalks to help promote walking or biking to school.

Rentsch said the district will be working with Dennison first. The village will be applying for an Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) grant to help pay for the project.

