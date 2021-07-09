Turnpike drug bust suspect to stand trial

Jul. 9—BOSWELL — A New City man will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of transporting more than 500 grams of suspected fentanyl on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, authorities said.

Romeo N. Hyton, 30, was held for court following a preliminary hearing on Friday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers from the Drug Law Enforcement Division, SHIELD stopped a Chevrolet Malibu at 2 p.m. on May 12 near mile marker 121.9 becuase the vehicle did not have its headlights on when entering the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel.

Hylton reportedly gave troopers permission to search the vehicle when they smelled the odor of burnt marijuana.

Troopers allegedly found a taped package containing 531 grams of fentanyl located in a box on the backseat. They also found 30 grams of marijuana and eight grams of hashish.

Trooper Glenn Adams testified Friday that when he stopped the Malibu, Hylton told him that he was driving to Pittsburgh to visit a relative who was sick with COVID-19.

Hylton is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is free on bond.

Somerset County District Attorney Jefjrey Thomas is prosecuting. Hylton is being represented by attorney Matthew Zatko, of Somerset.