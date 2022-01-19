Turnpike plaza murder suspect undergoing second competency evaluation

Thomas Conner

FREMONT — The county Prosecutor's Office wants a second opinion on a competency evaluation performed on a Wisconsin man suspected of stabbing one man to death and seriously injuring another at an Ohio Turnpike oasis in October.

Prosecutor Beth Tischler said Sandusky County Common Pleas Judge Jon Ickes order a second evaluation for Thomas Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisconsin, who has been charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault in the Oct. 19 incident.

Conner changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity in November.

Central Behavioral Healthcare in Toledo will perform Conner's second competency evaluation.

Tischler said it could take up to 45 days to get results.

The case's time for trial is tolled until a report on Conner's evaluation has been received and a hearing is held, according to a Sandusky County Clerk of Courts journal entry in his case file.

There also are still cases pending against two suspects in a Clyde murder case.

"Those have been moving a little more quickly in the process," Tischler said.

Clyde Police reported Deondre Rashad Strange, 27, and Jermaine J. Howard, 24, were charged with murder after officers located Joshlyn Bridges, 31, with serious injuries Oct. 21 inside 231 E. Commerce Drive.

The incident took place at Laurel Greene Apartments.

Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional charges for Strange and Howard included aggravated murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and three second-degree felonious assault charges.

The case had been assigned to Judge Jeremiah Ray of Sandusky County Common Pleas Court.

Tischler said there were no questions of mental competency with either Clyde suspect.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Howard filed a motion asking for an appropriation of funds for a private investigator, according to his case file.

