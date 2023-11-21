New Turnpike tolling system to start after busy Thanksgiving travel period
The Ohio Turnpike is putting the final touches on its new open road tolling system.
The Ohio Turnpike is putting the final touches on its new open road tolling system.
With Monday's 4-2 aggregate win, the USMNT wrapped up this two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal — and qualified for two tournaments that will offer much more applicable tests.
In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”
With only a handful of large-scale AI startups such as Germany’s Aleph Alpha and France’s Mistral to get any drama from (London’s DeepMind was absorbed into the Google Borg long ago), we’ve been grabbing the popcorn and watching this unexpected episode of Silicon Valley. Furthermore, if the best and brightest from OpenAI go on to be full-time employees of a paid U.S. mega-company like MSFT, “the ability of the AI movement to remain open to all at a fair price will decline rapidly.”
As part of the same deal, Spotify paid Google just four percent commission if users signed up for the service through Google, far less than most other apps which typically pay 15 percent for subscriptions through the Google Play Store.
At just over 8 inches wide, the compact cutie won't take up too much space on your counter.
Sentry, an app performance monitoring (APM) company that helps companies such as Disney, Microsoft and Cisco track and resolve laggy or buggy applications, has transitioned its core product to a new license it designed called the Functional Source License (FSL). The company's open source chief Chad Whitacre says the license is for any SaaS firm that wishes to "grant freedom without harmful free-riding." "There’s been a long history of companies with deeper pockets and more resources taking advantage of traditional open source companies," Whitacre told TechCrunch over email.
There are only three Apple Watches, but each one makes it's own case for different people.
Our first drive of the plug-in hybrid 2024 BMW 7 Series, which is called the 750e xDrive.
Ohio State and Michigan flipped spots and Washington moved past Florida State in the latest AP Top 25.
A new startup is targeting the lucrative workplace productivity space with an open source approach to project and knowledge management -- and it has received backing from a who's who of investors from across the technology spectrum. AppFlowy, as the company is called, has raised $6.4 million in funding from a slew of renowned founders, including Matt Mullenweg (Automattic); Steve Chen (YouTube); Tom Preston-Werner (GitHub); Bob Young (Red Hat) and Amr Awadallah (Cloudera). Helping the workforce be more efficient is big business, evidenced by the likes of Notion hitting a lofty $10 billion valuation off the back of remote work-driven demand for collaboration software.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde break down the latest in the Michigan football sign-stealing drama and take a deep dive into what happens at Florida State after QB Jordan Travis’ injury.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
The surprise disclosure of a confidential number negotiated between Google and Apple reverberated across Wall Street and Silicon Valley.
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.
After a 6-0 start, USC lost six of its final seven regular season games.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
A Dodge Charger at 103 mph in a 35 zone caused a deadly Las Vegas crash. NTSB seeks speed-limiting tech, says, 'We're sick of not seeing action by NHTSA.'
You should consider getting a remote if you already have a garage door opener system. You can access your garage from afar and it works for multiple doors.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.