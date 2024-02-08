Turnpike traffic at a halt after fiery accident in Broward

All lanes of Florida’s Turnpike remain closed in Broward County after a tractor-trailer overturned and burst into flames.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the exit to Interstate 75 in Miramar.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, and four other people were assessed for injuries at the scene. As many as a half-dozen vehicles were involved in the crash.

The fire is out, but traffic remains backed up for miles as of 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.