As misinformation continues to spread across the vast reaches of the Internet, some Arizonans may have come across supposed news articles stating a new law makes turning right at a red light illegal within the Grand Canyon State.

The problem? It’s completely false.

Steve Elliot, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation, described such articles as “erroneous” and cited what the law says.

What is Arizona's law about turning right on red?

“The driver of a vehicle that is stopped in obedience to a red signal and as close as practicable at the entrance to the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection, or if there is no crosswalk, then at the entrance to the intersection, may make a right turn but shall yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and other traffic proceeding as directed by the signal,” the law states.

“A right turn may be prohibited against a red signal at any intersection if a sign prohibiting the turn is erected at the intersection.”

In other words, unless there’s a sign specifically saying you can’t turn on red, you can as long as it’s safe to do so.

That said, those turning left or proceeding ahead still have to wait for the green light to return under most circumstances or risk getting a red light citation and be ordered to pay a hefty fine and possibly attend traffic school or risk having their license suspended.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Are right turns on red legal in Arizona? Here's what the law says