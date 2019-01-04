Is Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s (TSE:TRQ) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s (TSE:TRQ) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Turquoise Hill Resources has a price to earnings ratio of 8.75, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay CA$8.75 for every CA$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Turquoise Hill Resources:

P/E of 8.75 = $1.57 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.18 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Turquoise Hill Resources increased earnings per share by a whopping 62% last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 1.4%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Turquoise Hill Resources’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.8) for companies in the metals and mining industry is higher than Turquoise Hill Resources’s P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Turquoise Hill Resources will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Turquoise Hill Resources, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Turquoise Hill Resources’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Turquoise Hill Resources has net debt worth 81% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Turquoise Hill Resources’s P/E Ratio

Turquoise Hill Resources has a P/E of 8.7. That’s below the average in the CA market, which is 13.2. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.