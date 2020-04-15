Turtle Beach Offers Gamers The Chance To Get A Free Samsung Galaxy A10e Smartphone With Any Headset Purchase From Turtlebeach.com

Offer Available for Headsets Purchased from Turtlebeach.com from March 15, 2020 Through December 31, 2020
SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gaming audio and accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced a new offer where gamers in the U.S. have the opportunity to get a free1 Samsung Galaxy A10e smartphone with the purchase of any Turtle Beach gaming headset. The offer is available with any headset, new or refurbished, purchased at www.turtlebeach.com from March 15, 2020 through December 31, 20202. After purchasing a new headset from Turtlebeach.com, customers will receive a link to redeem this free Samsung A10e smartphone offer, which requires paying for two months of wireless service at $50/mo. Free shipping is available from Turtlebeach.com for purchases of $39.95 or more, making the best-selling Recon 70 a great affordable headset-and-phone duo among a variety of options, including the award-winning Elite Atlas for gamers seeking a premium multiplatform headset. Whether gaming, taking online classes/courses, working from home, or simply chatting with friends to pass the time, getting a headset from Turtlebeach.com puts you into the fast lane for a free Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
"With games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, PUBG, Minecraft, and others bringing more mobile play elements to their AAA franchises, a high-quality headset and smartphone are becoming required gear for today's gamers," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "Being dominant on the digital battlefield no longer means being anchored to the couch or your desk, so we're happy to give our fans and customers the option to get a free Samsung smartphone along with a great headset."
The Samsung Galaxy A10e delivers performance and reliability, with a long-lasting battery with over 20 hours of talk time, 32GB of built-in memory, a 5.83" edge-to-edge Infinity Display, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack perfect for connecting any compatible Turtle Beach headset. The A10e also features expandable memory up to 512GB with a MicroSD card, an 8MP main camera and 5MB selfie camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and the latest AndroidTM OS.
Turtle Beach is the leader in gaming audio because it creates the high-quality headsets players need to fully immerse themselves in their games, and to find success on the multiplayer battlefield. With headsets designed for Xbox One and PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, PC and mobile/tablet devices, Turtle Beach has the broadest lineup of gaming headsets for gamers from all walks of life, which complements Samsung's smartphone expertise and customer loyalty.
About Turtle Beach Corporation
Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and market leader in console audio for 10 years running. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories brand that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach provides award-winning keyboards and mice for PC gamers. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.
1The free phone offer is processed and managed by a third party and is subject to paying $100 for two months of service on the applicable carrier. Service includes talk, text and data. No credit check required, although service is subject to certain terms. See order page for complete and current offer details. Purchase requires a valid credit card or debit card with verified billing address. Gift cards cannot be used. State and local taxes are included. Shipping costs may apply. The offer, terms, device and plan are subject to change at any time. Service may not be available in all markets. Rules and other restrictions will also apply. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Limited time offer and only valid in the United States. Available only while supplies last.
2Subject to availability and other terms and conditions. The Free Samsung Galaxy A10e Smartphone offer expires after midnight, December 31, 2020, unless terminated earlier.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.
While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's partnerships with influencers, athletes and esports teams and organizations, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions including the impact of coronavirus on consumer demands and manufacturing capabilities, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
