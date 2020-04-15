Turtle Beach Offers Gamers The Chance To Get A Free Samsung Galaxy A10e Smartphone With Any Headset Purchase From Turtlebeach.com

Offer Available for Headsets Purchased from Turtlebeach.com from March 15, 2020 Through December 31, 2020

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gaming audio and accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced a new offer where gamers in the U.S. have the opportunity to get a free1 Samsung Galaxy A10e smartphone with the purchase of any Turtle Beach gaming headset. The offer is available with any headset, new or refurbished, purchased at www.turtlebeach.com from March 15, 2020 through December 31, 20202. After purchasing a new headset from Turtlebeach.com, customers will receive a link to redeem this free Samsung A10e smartphone offer, which requires paying for two months of wireless service at $50/mo. Free shipping is available from Turtlebeach.com for purchases of $39.95 or more, making the best-selling Recon 70 a great affordable headset-and-phone duo among a variety of options, including the award-winning Elite Atlas for gamers seeking a premium multiplatform headset. Whether gaming, taking online classes/courses, working from home, or simply chatting with friends to pass the time, getting a headset from Turtlebeach.com puts you into the fast lane for a free Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Turtle Beach Elite Atlas gaming headsets designed for gamers at home and on the go. More

"With games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, PUBG, Minecraft, and others bringing more mobile play elements to their AAA franchises, a high-quality headset and smartphone are becoming required gear for today's gamers," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "Being dominant on the digital battlefield no longer means being anchored to the couch or your desk, so we're happy to give our fans and customers the option to get a free Samsung smartphone along with a great headset."

The Samsung Galaxy A10e delivers performance and reliability, with a long-lasting battery with over 20 hours of talk time, 32GB of built-in memory, a 5.83" edge-to-edge Infinity Display, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack perfect for connecting any compatible Turtle Beach headset. The A10e also features expandable memory up to 512GB with a MicroSD card, an 8MP main camera and 5MB selfie camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and the latest AndroidTM OS.

Turtle Beach is the leader in gaming audio because it creates the high-quality headsets players need to fully immerse themselves in their games, and to find success on the multiplayer battlefield. With headsets designed for Xbox One and PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, PC and mobile/tablet devices, Turtle Beach has the broadest lineup of gaming headsets for gamers from all walks of life, which complements Samsung's smartphone expertise and customer loyalty.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and market leader in console audio for 10 years running. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories brand that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach provides award-winning keyboards and mice for PC gamers. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.