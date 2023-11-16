Turtle Creek incident that injured man under investigation by Allegheny County detectives

Allegheny County police are investigating an incident in Turtle Creek Wednesday night that left a man injured.

Just after 8 p.m., 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired in the 100 block of Penn Avenue. First responders found a man with a lower leg injury, though he was not shot, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said no one was struck by gunfire during the incident.

Channel 11 reached out to investigators for more details. They told us that the incident started in the 100 block of Penn Avenue and ended in the 800 block. No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Body of man who jumped from Hulton Bridge found in Ohio River 6 Pittsburgh area Starbucks to strike on ‘Red Cup Day’ ‘Nobody had my permission’: Mother speaking out after her son’s hair was cut by barber at school VIDEO: Brentwood Borough plans to consolidate 2 elementary schools, build new one DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts