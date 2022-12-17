Turtle Creek man to serve 40-year prison sentence for sex trafficking of teen

Dec. 17—A Turtle Creek man will serve at least 20 years in prison for the sex trafficking of a New Kensington teenager.

Davon Allen Fuqua, 36, pleaded guilty in September to four felony offenses including the trafficking of minors, statutory sexual assault of a juvenile, promotion of prostitution of a minor and conspiracy in connection with allegations he arranged for a 14-year-old runaway to work with a prostitute and have sex with older men in April 2018.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears on Friday ordered Fuqua to serve two consecutive 10- to 20-year prison sentences.

A now-19-year-old woman testified at Fuqua's trial in September, which abruptly ended when he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Fuqua's accuser said she initially had sex with him and a female prostitute in a bedroom of a friend's home in New Kensington in exchange for cocaine.

She claimed Fuqua then drove her and the other woman, Shannon Lynn Shannon, 47, formerly of Texas, to meet with men in their homes.

Shannon pleaded guilty last year to felony counts of trafficking in minors, statutory sexual assault, promoting prostitution of a minor and conspiracy as well as one misdemeanor offense of prostitution.

She received a five- to 10-year prison sentence and agreed to testify against Fuqua.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .