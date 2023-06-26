Turtle Creek police asking for help to locate missing man who has dementia

The Turtle Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Marius Lee Kenney, 64, has dementia. He was last seen in Turtle Creek.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Tesla on Autopilot when it crashed into construction vehicle, state police say 2 women shot, killed in New Sewickley Township identified Person fatally shot while riding bike in Pittsburgh’s North Side VIDEO: 2 people shot in Homewood South bar parking lot DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts