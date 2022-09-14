Turtle Creek shooting sends man to hospital

Sep. 14—A man was critically wounded in a shooting late Tuesday in Turtle Creek, according to Allegheny County police.

First responders found the man when they were dispatched to a shooting reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Airbrake Avenue.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, was taken to an area hospital, police said.

County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .