Turtle Creek woman sentenced to federal prison for role in drug trafficking

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Oct. 21—A Turtle Creek woman was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison for working with two siblings to distribute fentanyl in the area.

Marleka Robinson, 26, was ordered to spend two years on supervised release after the prison term. She pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in June.

A grand jury indicted Robinson and her brother and sister in 2017. Prosecutors said Robinson transported a large amount of fentanyl from a home in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood to Turtle Creek at her brother's request in September 2016.

During a search warrant the following day at the Chestnut Street home, police said they seized more than 285 grams — about 10 ounces — of fentanyl, two pistols, $8,900 and drug packaging materials, as well as small quantities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Robinson admitted to authorities that she transported the fentanyl on that occasion and previously at the request of her brother. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful than heroin, has been contributing to an explosion of drug overdose deaths in the region for the past several years.

Prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum that Robinson's "conduct in this case is quite serious" but that she played a lesser role than her brother, Jerry Coker, who is serving a 10-year sentence. Her sister's case is still working its way through the court system.

Defense attorney Michael DeRiso downplayed Robinson's role in court filings, saying she transported drugs twice only because her brother asked her to do so.

"She knows she broke the law and that serious consequences flow from that decision that could substantially limit her freedom," DeRiso wrote in asking Robinson be sentenced to house arrest.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon pointed to the serious nature of the offense as well as Robinson's minor role in the drug trafficking and lack of criminal record in imposing the prison term, prosecutors said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. appeals court rules against nursing homes over COVID-19 lawsuits

    In a setback to nursing-home operators facing hundreds of COVID-19 negligence and wrongful-death lawsuits, a federal appeals court on Wednesday said cases against two New Jersey facilities should proceed in state courts. The nursing homes had argued that the suits against them belonged in federal court, citing an emergency U.S. law known as the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which shields those fighting the pandemic from lawsuits. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia affirmed a lower court ruling and rejected the nursing homes' argument that the PREP Act was so far reaching that families' state-law negligence claims were really federal claims that belonged in federal court.

  • Toronto says police not vaccinated by Nov 30 will be put on unpaid leave

    Members of Toronto's police, the largest municipal force in Canada, will be placed on unpaid leave if they do not provide proof of complete inoculation against COVID-19 by Nov. 30, officials said on Thursday. The move is the latest announcement in a crackdown by professional bodies across Canada.

  • Texas nurse who ‘liked to kill people’ could face death penalty for murder convictions

    A jury convicted a Tyler nurse for the deaths of four heart surgery patients during their recoveries.

  • P.J. Tucker is ‘surprised’ he didn’t stay with Bucks. Now he’ll face them in Heat uniform

    Most within the Miami Heat organization insist Thursday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks isn’t about exacting revenge for last season’s first-round sweep out of the playoffs.

  • Student accused of Tik Tok assault facing 10 years in prison

    Student accused of Tik Tok assault facing 10 years in prison

  • Teen injured in Texas school shooting released from hospital

    A 15-year-old who was injured in a shooting this month at a Texas high school has been released from the hospital, police said. Police were notified Saturday by Medical City Arlington that Zacchaeus Selby underwent several surgeries but was in good condition when he left the hospital, The Dallas Morning News reported. Selby was one of four people hurt in the shooting on Oct. 6 at Timberview High School in Arlington.

  • Brazen San Francisco thief breaks car windows, steals bags as 'smash-and-grab' crimes continue

    A person was seen in video circulating on social media breaking car windows in the San Francisco Bay Area and stealing items from the vehicles as the city struggles with an increase in such brazen crimes.

  • Former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich has limited options after firing over vaccine mandate

    Nick Rolovich could fight back after being fired for refusing to comply with state's vaccine mandate, but it probably won't help his career options.

  • Regional powers back aid for Afghanistan, say U.S. and allies should pay

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers won backing from 10 regional powers at talks in Moscow on Wednesday for the idea of a United Nations donor conference to help the country stave off economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe. Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and five formerly Soviet Central Asian states joined the Taliban in calling for the U.N. to convene such a conference as soon as possible to help rebuild the country. That was a pointed reference to the United States and its allies, who invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and whose abrupt withdrawal paved the way for the Islamist Taliban to seize back control of the country in August.

  • Extreme heat is scorching fast-growing cities and it could be deadly, study finds

    The risk of extreme heat is a rising threat to fast-growing cities around the world.

  • How will SC carry out the death penalty? Execution details must remain in public view

    Will legislators choose a private company’s interests over your right to know about what happens on death row? | Opinion

  • Cris Carter: “[Tua Tagovailoa] can’t be my quarterback moving forward”

    The Hall of Fame wideout has seen enough of the second-year quarterback.

  • Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty, Blasts ‘Drugs’ in Bizarre Speech

    Twitter/NowThisNewsParkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday to gunning down 14 students and three staff members in 2018 at Marjorie Douglas Stoneman High School.Cruz, 23, appeared before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who explained the penalties Cruz is facing. Scherer told him that his guilty pleas precede a penalty phase during which a jury will decide whether Cruz will be sentenced to death or face life in prison. In all, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of

  • Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana State Trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Former Marine stops armed robbery attempt at Yuma Chevron store

    A brave customer was able to stop an armed robbery attempt at a southern Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • Brian Laundrie's parents are 'not convinced' yet that the human remains authorities found belong to their son

    But Chris and Roberta Laundrie believe there's a "strong" chance the remains found in a Florida park are their missing son's, the family lawyer said.

  • A South Florida puppy-snatching turned into a wild shootout. Watch the video

    Two puppies were stolen during an armed robbery that turned into a shootout when the homeowner brought out her gun and chased after the suspects.

  • Ex-surgeon confesses he took wife's 'body out of the airplane over the ocean'

    Robert Bierenbaum, a former plastic surgeon who was convicted of murdering his wife in 2000, confessed to killing her and throwing her body out of an airplane after more than three decades of maintaining his innocence. Bierenbaum, an experienced pilot who had been convicted on circumstantial evidence, was serving his 20 years-to-life prison sentence when he made the chilling confession during a December 2020 parole board hearing. It was the first time he had admitted to the crime since his wife, Gail Katz, disappeared in 1985.