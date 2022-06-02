Turtle dodges tiger shark attack with strategic maneuvers in Australia
A photographer caught an amazing fight for survival off the coast of Australia between a determined sea turtle and a fierce tiger shark.
A photographer caught an amazing fight for survival off the coast of Australia between a determined sea turtle and a fierce tiger shark.
"May I be excused?": This toddler is teaching her baby sister some new words — and she's taking her job very seriously.
The idea of self-driving vehicles that carry people to and from wherever they want to go has been a hot one in Silicon Valley for a long time. The dream has been to eliminate the need for drivers by using a combination of cameras, sensors and computing power to run cars on city streets. The battle to develop the technology and make it practical has drawn players from General Motors and Honda to Elon Musk's Tesla , to Alphabet .
Depp just won $15m in his six-week defamation case against Heard
The automaker clearly feels very highly about the three-row's capability.
Depp legal team celebrated win with a group hug and emerged to cheers
Ukraine's president said Russia occupies around 125,000 square kilometers — an area larger than Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands combined.
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday spoke at length to MSNBC host Ari Melber about a lawsuit he has filed against the Justice Department and the House Jan. 6 committee after the DOJ subpoenaed him for documents and testimony. Navarro has indicated he will refuse, saying the subpoena demanded “fruit of the poisonous tree.”Navarro was found to be in contempt of Congress last month for ducking a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee, with the House referring him – as well as Trump’s s
Authorities said they found an adult and four children dead in a home near where the man, convicted of capital murder and serving a life sentence, escaped from a prison bus.
Russia’s troops will have exhausted almost all their offensive capabilities infighting in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the last two major settlements in Luhansk Oblast not under Russian control, the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a think tank, has said in its latest analysis.
A funeral Mass was held for nine-year-old Jacklyn Cazares Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas (June 3)
Ukraine's embattled eastern region of Donetsk will not fall quickly to Russia's assault, but it needs the world to supply more weapons to keep the offensive at bay, its governor told Reuters on Friday. Russian troops are poised just 15 km (nine miles) north of Sloviansk, the second biggest Ukrainian-controlled city in Donetsk region, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Seizing the regions of Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk is a key Russian military objective.
After a shark sighting close to shore early in the beach season, some Long Island shark patrol teams have been mobilized. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, experts say sharks rarely pose dangers to humans and swimmers should feel safe.
On Thursday night, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said five people were found dead in a Leon County, Texas home. Authorities say the deaths may be linked to an escaped convicted killer, Gonzalo Lopez.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the royal family at St Paul's Cathedral, where they sat with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
The electric BMW iX's stunning interior offers massaging seats, copious amounts of leather, and a glass roof. See inside.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis played key roles in a very important part of the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The reality star finally goes there on Hulu's "The Kardashians."
Chainguard, a startup that focuses on securing software supply chains, announced today that it has raised a $50 million Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital. Amplify, the Chainsmokers' Mantis VC, LiveOak Venture Partners, Banana Capital, K5/JPMC and CISOs from Google and Square, among others, also participated in this round. In addition to the new funding, the company, which is only 8 months old at this point, also launched its first set of container base images today, which Chainguard promises to have zero known vulnerabilities and which will be continuously updated.
After a year off in 2020 and a later than normal festival in 2021, organizers say the popular event will return to August in 2022.
The Carolina Panthers' proposed $800 million practice facility project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is officially dead after team owner David Tepper’s real estate company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday night. Tepper, who made billions in hedge funds, is the NFL’s wealthiest owner. The filing will not affect the NFL’s Panthers or Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC in any way.