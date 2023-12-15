Turtle Who Pooped Plastic for Six Days Released After 18 Months in Care

A Green Sea Turtle was released back into the wild on December 4, after 18 months of intensive care at a wildlife hospital in Sydney, Australia.

Tama was first admitted to Taronga Wildlife Hospital as a hatchling in 2022, when he was found lying on his back in a rockpool at Tamarama Beach in Bondi, missing a flipper and part of his shell.

The turtle was also found to have a stomach full of plastic. Following admission, Tama continued to defecate plastic for six days.

Senior Keeper at Taronga Zoo Sydney, Sarah Male, received Tama and cared for him until his release.

“The fact that he pooped plastic for six days is shocking,” Sarah said.

“That means that the food that he took in in the first couple of days that he was alive and out in the ocean was plastic. It was all different kinds of plastic; hard plastics, little bits of rope, line – and this guy fitted into the palm of my hand. His whole body was full of it.”

With the assistance of New South Wales police, Male accompanied Tama to Sydney Harbour where he was successfully released. Credit: Taronga Zoo Sydney via Storyful