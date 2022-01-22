Turtle Tidings, Rays To Stay, Peeking With Planes: FL News
FLORIDA — As coronavirus cases begin decreasing, Floridians are in the mood for fun, and Florida is heeding the call. Tampa is preparing for its 118th Gasparilla Parade of Pirate, Busch Gardens is preparing to unveil North America's tallest rollercoaster and Floridians celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with parades.
Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Serve As Grand Marshal Of Gasparilla Parade
In Notebook Found With His Remains, Brian Laundrie Confessed To Killing Gabby Petito: FBI
Get Preview Of What It's Like To Ride Busch Gardens' Iron Gwazi: Video
73 Florida Players Nominated For McDonald’s All-American Games
Ta Ta To Turtles; Clearwater Aquarium Releases 9 Rescued Sea Turtles Into Ocean: Video
St. Pete Man Used COVID-19 Pandemic Loans To Invest In Stocks: State Attorney
Florida Aquarium Provides Funding To Help Save African Penguin
Rays To Stay In Tampa Bay After Major League Officials Decide Against Split Season: Report
Biden Administration To Spend $1.1B On Everglades Restoration
New COVID-19 Cases Decline, Experts Say FL Is Past Peak: Report
Trial Of Man Accused Of Plotting Terrorism Attack Delayed To Review Legality Of Spy Planes
After Encouraging COVID Vaccine, Orange County Health Dept. Director Put On Leave: Report
Customers Of Southern Fidelity Could See 195 Percent Rate Hike On Homeowners Insurance
Development Planned At Trump National Doral Resort; Luxury Housing, Retail To Be Built
10-Year-Old Boy Fighting Brain Cancer Captures Tom Brady's Heart
Report Shows Florida Earns High Marks For Making Racial Progress
