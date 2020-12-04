Turtle Wax Teams Up with Byotrol24™ to Introduce Revolutionary Cleaner and Disinfectant Safe for Automotive Interiors

New Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant keeps drivers and passengers safe by eliminating over 99.9% of germs and sanitizing for 24 hours

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Wax today announced it has signed a long-term licensing agreement with Integrated Resources International LLC for Byotrol24™, an EPA-registered cleaner and disinfectant with 24-hour surface sanitizing action that disinfects over 99.9% of germs including cold and flu viruses, 2009-H1N1 Influenza A virus, Respiratory Syncytial virus, Coronavirus, Rotavirus and Norovirus.

Turtle Wax has leveraged the Byotrol24™ technology to create its new Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant spray to provide a safe way to not only clean, but also sanitize a car's interior for a full 24 hours without damaging its surfaces. With this game-changing solution, Turtle Wax is able to meet the ever-changing needs and concerns of consumers.

"After touching hundreds of surfaces each day, drivers and passengers unknowingly track germs into their vehicles putting their collective health at risk. Through our partnership with Byotrol24™, we are able to fight back against these unwanted germs with the introduction of Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant," said Laurie King, chief operating officer, Turtle Wax. "For more than 75 years, we have prided ourselves on providing drivers with innovative solutions to care for their vehicles both inside and out. In addition to sanitizing and disinfecting, this product is safe for use on interior car surfaces, from touchscreens to the steering wheel, but still provides the cleaning power customers expect from us."

Drivers on the Road More, But Cleaning Interiors Incorrectly

Turtle Wax recently conducted a survey amongst U.S. drivers to understand the shift in driving and interior car cleaning habits amid COVID-19. While there is heightened concern around keeping the interior surfaces of their car clean, many drivers have not increased the number of times they clean their car nor use the right products to kill germs, leaving drivers and passengers susceptible to illness. Key findings from this survey include:

More Time on the Road: 65 percent are using their cars almost every day.

Car Cleanliness Concerns: 47 percent are more concerned with cleaning the interior of their car(s) today than before COVID-19. This number increases to 73 percent among those who are driving more frequently now than prior to COVID-19.

Being Prepared: 63 percent feel it is now important to bring car cleaning products in the car in the midst of COVID-19.

Cleaning Less: 59 percent are cleaning their car's interior about the same or less frequently than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Choosing the Wrong Solution: 52 percent think household wipes are effective to clean their car's interior, but household wipes are ineffective in eliminating germs and could harm the car's interior surfaces.

The Solution: Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant

With holiday travel around the corner, Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant is a worry-free safeguard against germs in your car while on the go. It also keeps surfaces sanitized for a full 24 hours with only one application of its scientifically proven, long-lasting cleaning formula. Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant removes dirt, stains and odors, prevents mold and mildew for seven days, and does not discolor auto interiors as it contains no bleach or alcohol. Additionally, this new Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant spray is non-corrosive, has no harsh chemical smell and can be used without gloves.

"We are thrilled to be working with a fantastic partner like Turtle Wax who can bring our germ-killing technology into the automotive segment," said Mark Robertson, president, Integrated Resources International LLC. "Germs are everywhere, and we don't often consider the infection risk when stepping into our own vehicles. Together, we can provide drivers with the peace of mind knowing that they are now protected."

Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant is available for purchase nationwide at Walmart.com and at select Walmart locations. More information on Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant can be found on www.turtlewax.com and additional details on the germ-fighting technology from Byotrol24™ can be found by visiting www.byotrol24.com.

About Byotrol

Byotrol is devoted to the development of innovative antimicrobial solutions that improve upon traditional cleaning and sanitizing methods. Headquartered in a university research park near Manchester, England, Byotrol has a global reach that extends across Europe, North America, Asia and South Africa. A wide range of branded and licensed technologies and products span both the consumer and professional segments. The company signed an exclusive long-term license agreement for Byotrol24 covering the America's with Integrated Resources International LLC, a Tennessee based company. For more information, visit www.byotrol24.com.

About Turtle Wax

The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. More than 75 years later, the 'Most Innovative Brand in Car Care' is still capturing the attention of the auto appearance industry with a cross-category assortment of No. 1 selling products. With product distribution in more than 120 countries, the Turtle Wax brand resonates around the globe, but the brand's heart remains in its hometown of Chicago, where award-winning innovation is developed to this day. For an inside look at the brand's breakthrough product development process or how Turtle Wax supports car culture worldwide, visit YouTube.com/TurtleWax.

CONTACT: John Manzo, Zeno Group, john.manzo@zenogroup.com

SOURCE Turtle Wax