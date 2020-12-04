Turtle Wax Teams Up with Byotrol24™ to Introduce Revolutionary Cleaner and Disinfectant Safe for Automotive Interiors

New Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant keeps drivers and passengers safe by eliminating over 99.9% of germs and sanitizing for 24 hours

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Wax today announced it has signed a long-term licensing agreement with Integrated Resources International LLC for Byotrol24™, an EPA-registered cleaner and disinfectant with 24-hour surface sanitizing action that disinfects over 99.9% of germs including cold and flu viruses, 2009-H1N1 Influenza A virus, Respiratory Syncytial virus, Coronavirus, Rotavirus and Norovirus.

(PRNewsfoto/Turtle Wax)
(PRNewsfoto/Turtle Wax)

Turtle Wax has leveraged the Byotrol24™ technology to create its new Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant spray to provide a safe way to not only clean, but also sanitize a car's interior for a full 24 hours without damaging its surfaces. With this game-changing solution, Turtle Wax is able to meet the ever-changing needs and concerns of consumers.

"After touching hundreds of surfaces each day, drivers and passengers unknowingly track germs into their vehicles putting their collective health at risk. Through our partnership with Byotrol24™, we are able to fight back against these unwanted germs with the introduction of Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant," said Laurie King, chief operating officer, Turtle Wax. "For more than 75 years, we have prided ourselves on providing drivers with innovative solutions to care for their vehicles both inside and out. In addition to sanitizing and disinfecting, this product is safe for use on interior car surfaces, from touchscreens to the steering wheel, but still provides the cleaning power customers expect from us."

Drivers on the Road More, But Cleaning Interiors Incorrectly
Turtle Wax recently conducted a survey amongst U.S. drivers to understand the shift in driving and interior car cleaning habits amid COVID-19. While there is heightened concern around keeping the interior surfaces of their car clean, many drivers have not increased the number of times they clean their car nor use the right products to kill germs, leaving drivers and passengers susceptible to illness. Key findings from this survey include:

  • More Time on the Road: 65 percent are using their cars almost every day.

  • Car Cleanliness Concerns: 47 percent are more concerned with cleaning the interior of their car(s) today than before COVID-19. This number increases to 73 percent among those who are driving more frequently now than prior to COVID-19.

  • Being Prepared: 63 percent feel it is now important to bring car cleaning products in the car in the midst of COVID-19.

  • Cleaning Less: 59 percent are cleaning their car's interior about the same or less frequently than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Choosing the Wrong Solution: 52 percent think household wipes are effective to clean their car's interior, but household wipes are ineffective in eliminating germs and could harm the car's interior surfaces.

The Solution: Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant
With holiday travel around the corner, Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant is a worry-free safeguard against germs in your car while on the go. It also keeps surfaces sanitized for a full 24 hours with only one application of its scientifically proven, long-lasting cleaning formula. Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant removes dirt, stains and odors, prevents mold and mildew for seven days, and does not discolor auto interiors as it contains no bleach or alcohol. Additionally, this new Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant spray is non-corrosive, has no harsh chemical smell and can be used without gloves.

"We are thrilled to be working with a fantastic partner like Turtle Wax who can bring our germ-killing technology into the automotive segment," said Mark Robertson, president, Integrated Resources International LLC. "Germs are everywhere, and we don't often consider the infection risk when stepping into our own vehicles. Together, we can provide drivers with the peace of mind knowing that they are now protected."

Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant is available for purchase nationwide at Walmart.com and at select Walmart locations. More information on Turtle Wax® Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant can be found on www.turtlewax.com and additional details on the germ-fighting technology from Byotrol24™ can be found by visiting www.byotrol24.com.

About Byotrol
Byotrol is devoted to the development of innovative antimicrobial solutions that improve upon traditional cleaning and sanitizing methods. Headquartered in a university research park near Manchester, England, Byotrol has a global reach that extends across Europe, North America, Asia and South Africa. A wide range of branded and licensed technologies and products span both the consumer and professional segments. The company signed an exclusive long-term license agreement for Byotrol24 covering the America's with Integrated Resources International LLC, a Tennessee based company. For more information, visit www.byotrol24.com.

About Turtle Wax
The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. More than 75 years later, the 'Most Innovative Brand in Car Care' is still capturing the attention of the auto appearance industry with a cross-category assortment of No. 1 selling products. With product distribution in more than 120 countries, the Turtle Wax brand resonates around the globe, but the brand's heart remains in its hometown of Chicago, where award-winning innovation is developed to this day. For an inside look at the brand's breakthrough product development process or how Turtle Wax supports car culture worldwide, visit YouTube.com/TurtleWax.

CONTACT: John Manzo, Zeno Group, john.manzo@zenogroup.com

Leveraging Byotrol24&#x002122; technology, Turtle Wax&#x002019;s new Multi-Purpose Cleaner &amp; Disinfectant spray is an EPA-registered cleaner and disinfectant with 24-hour surface sanitizing action that disinfects over 99.9% of germs and keeps surfaces sanitized for a full 24 hours with only one application. The Turtle Wax Multi-Purpose Cleaner &amp; Disinfectant removes dirt, stains and odors, prevents mold and mildew for seven days, and won&#x002019;t harm or discolor auto interiors as it contains no bleach or alcohol.
Leveraging Byotrol24™ technology, Turtle Wax’s new Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant spray is an EPA-registered cleaner and disinfectant with 24-hour surface sanitizing action that disinfects over 99.9% of germs and keeps surfaces sanitized for a full 24 hours with only one application. The Turtle Wax Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant removes dirt, stains and odors, prevents mold and mildew for seven days, and won’t harm or discolor auto interiors as it contains no bleach or alcohol.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turtle-wax-teams-up-with-byotrol24-to-introduce-revolutionary-cleaner-and-disinfectant-safe-for-automotive-interiors-301186246.html

SOURCE Turtle Wax

Latest Stories

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Rise in executions in Egypt in past two months: Amnesty

    Egypt executed 57 men and women in October and November, nearly double the 32 people reported in the whole of 2019, Amnesty International said on Wednesday. At least 15 of those executed had been sentenced to death in cases related to political violence following what Amnesty called unfair trials, the London-based human rights group said in a report. "The Egyptian authorities have embarked on a horrifying execution spree in recent months, putting scores of people to death, in some cases following grossly unfair mass trials," said Philip Luther, Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa Research and Advocacy Director.

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Pakistani court declares ex-PM Sharif fugitive from justice

    A top Pakistani court on Wednesday declared the country’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in exile in London, a fugitive from justice after he failed to return home to face additional corruption charges. The move by the Islamabad High Court comes months after Sharif was given the chance to voluntarily return home. The next court hearing will be held in a week’s time, when the judges will discuss whether to proceed with the hearings and try Sharif in absentia.

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning

    Philippine police on Friday threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season. The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic. Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Top Hong Kong politician announces he is living in exile in Denmark and pledges to move to UK

    Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui has announced he has chosen to go into exile as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on high-profile figures of the former British colony’s pro-democracy movement. Mr Hui, 38, initially fled to Denmark this week where he was joined by his family, but he said he would make his way to the UK to continue his pro-democratic activities. He joins Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong human rights activist now based in London, and a growing diaspora of dissidents who are continuing to advocate for more international pressure on China to allow greater rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub. “My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” said Mr Hui, adding that he would make it his “life mission” to fight for the city’s freedom. “There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears,” he said as he announced his decision via Facebook. Mr Hui also revealed he had resigned from the opposition Democratic Party of Hong Kong. Last month he was one of 15 legislators who quit the city’s legislative council in protest at Beijing’s decision to oust four colleagues over their political views.

  • Minneapolis mayor: Private fund will transform public safety

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and local business owners announced plans Thursday to create a private fund for new programs designed to change public safety. There have been numerous calls to transform the Minneapolis Police Department since the May 25 death of George Floyd. Frey said the fund, called the Minneapolis Community Safety Innovation Fund, is a way for the city to make changes without cutting the police force, the Star Tribune reported.

  • Turkish lira slips as U.S. moves closer to sanctions over S-400s

    Turkey's lira briefly slipped on Friday after U.S. lawmakers included mandatory Turkish sanctions in a defence spending bill that moves Washington a step closer to punishing its NATO ally for buying Russian S-400 missile defences last year. The final version of the $740 billion annual U.S. defence spending legislation would oblige the White House to select from a list of sanctions over the S-400s, which Washington says are incompatible with NATO operations. U.S. President Donald Trump, who is set to step down next month, has said he will veto the bill over separate provisions.

  • As Biden prepares to rejoin the Paris Agreement, activists call for bold action

    One of President-elect Joe Biden’s first acts after being sworn in on Jan. 20 will be to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, a non-binding pact signed by nearly 200 nations which, at President Trump’s direction, the U.S. exited on Nov. 4.

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.

  • Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee

    Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons on Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands. The biggest blaze began late Wednesday as a house fire in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, where gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). The fire grew to more than 11 square miles (29 square kilometers) and blanketed a wide area with smoke and ash.

  • Exclusive: Biden must use sanctions as leverage against Venezuela's Maduro, U.S. envoy says

    The top U.S. envoy on Venezuela called on the incoming Biden administration on Thursday to use the leverage he believes has been gained from years of tough sanctions aimed at ousting socialist President Nicolas Maduro and urged against offering him any "giveaways." In an interview with Reuters, Elliott Abrams, President Donald Trump's special representative on Venezuela and Iran, said there was a strong bipartisan consensus in Washington over the need to keep pressure on Maduro and he did not expect major changes on U.S. Venezuela policy when Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

  • Fatal shooting of Black teen roils liberal town in Oregon

    The killing of a young Black man last month by a white man who complained that he was playing loud music has roiled Ashland, Oregon, forcing the liberal college town that is famous for its Shakespeare festival to take a hard look at race relations. The death of Aidan Ellison, 19, added another name to the list of Black men and women whose killings have sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism and fueled a surge in a Black Lives Matter movement. On Nov. 23, Robert Keegan fired a single shot into Ellison's chest after complaining about the music late at night in a motel parking lot.