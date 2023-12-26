'Turtleboy' arrested, expected to appear in court Tuesday in connection with Read case

DEDHAM − Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as "Turtleboy," was arrested by police Tuesday and is expected to appear in Dedham District Court, WCVB reported.

MassLive.com reported that Kearney turned himself in to police after he was charged with domestic assault and battery and intimidation of a witness over the weekend, according to a special prosecutor.

Ken Mello, a special prosecutor appointed by the Norfolk County district attorney to handle Kearney’s case in a related matter, said the charges stem from a Saturday incident involving Kearney’s then-girlfriend, who is a witness for the prosecution in Kearney’s witness-intimidation case, MassLive said..

Mello confirmed the arrest and said more information would be released at a Tuesday afternoon court proceeding, WCVB said.

Kearney appeared in court to face new charges last week in connection with his frequent postings about the Karen Read murder case.

Read, of Mansfield, is accused of killing Braintree native John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. Kearney and others say she is the victim of a cover-up by authorities, who deny the accusation.

Read's trial is scheduled for March.

Kearney was originally arrested in October on nine counts − one count of conspiracy and eight counts of intimidation of a witness, juror, police or court official − and a Norfolk County grand jury returned a 16-count indictment against Kearney last week, Mello said. It includes eight counts of intimidation of a witness, five counts of picketing a witness and three counts of conspiracy to intimidate a witness.

Kearney pleaded not guilty to the new charges. During the arraignment, Mello argued that Kearney has not followed no-contact orders with people connected to Read's case. Mello has not requested a dangerousness hearing, but has not ruled out requesting one in the future.

"It's clear that Mr. Kearney is encouraging his minions, his followers in the context of his blogs, YouTubes, etc., to continue to harass witnesses," Mello said.

During Kearney's arraignment on the new charges last week, Mello asked the judge to place restrictions on him. But the judge said he could finding nothing in state law giving him the authority to do so, not unless Kearney agreed to the restrictions or the prosecution asked for bail.

Kearney previously lost his bid to have the court lift an order requiring that he stay away from witnesses and accusers in the Read case, and a judge rejected his request to return electronic devices seized during the search of his home.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 'Turtleboy' blogger arrested, expected to appear in court Tuesday