'Turtleboy' blogger hit with new indictments in witness intimidation case

The blogger known as “Turtleboy” has been indicted on two additional charges related to his witness intimidation case stemming from his fervent support of Karen Read, the Mansfield woman accused backing into her boyfriend and leaving him in the snow, where he later died, according to WCVB.

The indictments were filed against the blogger, whose real name is Aidan Kearney, of Holden, ahead of a planned bail hearing for preexisting charges on Friday at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

The added charges include the felony crime of intimidation of a witness and the misdemeanor charge of disclosing the contents of a wiretap.

Copies of the indictment show that both charges are related to the same victim.

When Turtleboy started having trouble with the law

Kearney was arrested in October, and he was indicted on 16 counts by a grand jury in December. He is facing eight counts of intimidation of a witness, five counts of picketing a witness and three counts of conspiracy to intimidate a witness.

In another case, Kearney is accused of shoving his ex-girlfriend, who was also a witness in the ongoing murder investigation of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, a native of Braintree who investigators say was killed by his girlfriend, Karen Read. The arrest led to his bail being revoked in the witness intimidation case. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Aidan Kearney, of Holden, who blogs under the name "Turtleboy," is pictured in court after his arrest.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her vehicle outside of a home in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors say Read and O’Keefe had both been drinking that night.

The claim of a coverup

Read and her defense team claim she is the victim of a coverup. They claim O'Keefe was beaten inside the home, bitten by a dog and then left outside. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder.

Kearney has amplified the defense’s claim through his blog and rallies outside the courthouse.

Court documents obtained by WCVB in January revealed that investigators possess evidence of frequent communication between Kearney and Read.

According to the document, Read provided Kearney with information about the case that was not public. The two allegedly spoke for dozens of hours by phone and communicated through go-betweens while publicly denying they were in contact.

Kearney was a perpetual presence throughout Read’s numerous court dates prior to his arrest.

Kearney previously lost his bid to have the court lift an order requiring that he stay away from witnesses and alleged victims in the Read case. A judge denied an emergency motion in which he sought the return of electronic devices seized during the search of his home.

Read is scheduled to go on trial March 12, although both the prosecution and defense in the case would like to push that date back and will be in court Monday, Feb. 26, to request a delay.

