Is TUS International (HKG:872) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, TUS International Limited (HKG:872) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for TUS International

What Is TUS International's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 TUS International had debt of HK$736.1m, up from HK$523.4m in one year. On the flip side, it has HK$56.5m in cash leading to net debt of about HK$679.6m.

SEHK:872 Historical Debt, November 1st 2019 More

How Healthy Is TUS International's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, TUS International had liabilities of HK$907.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$519.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$56.5m in cash and HK$373.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$997.0m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's HK$742.9m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is TUS International's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year TUS International wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by77%, to HK$608m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly savour TUS International's tasty revenue growth, its negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) leaves a bitter aftertaste. Indeed, it lost HK$73m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of HK$315m over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how TUS International's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.