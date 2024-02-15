Tuscaloosa City Council votes to revoke Cru Lounge's license

Cru Lounge had its license to operate revoked at the City of Tuscaloosa council meeting Tuesday by unanimous vote of councilors Lee Busby, Matthew Wilson, John Faile and Cassius Lanier.

Feb 14, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; The City of Tuscaloosa has revoked the business license of Cru lounge on Highway 69 south in the wake of a deadly shooting.

That vote revoked the business license, and the privilege to renew the business license, of Rackd Up LLC, which operated Cru Lounge Tuscaloosa at 6571 Alabama Highway 69 S, since last summer.

More: Security guard charged with murder in Tuscaloosa hookah lounge shooting

Tuscaloosa Police Department Chief Brett Blankley said there had been other issues at the lounge, but the inciting incident came Jan. 21, when a patron was shot and killed after being ejected by members of Grizzly Security, a third-party firm hired by Cru. Arron Dewayne Hill, the guard who allegedly shot Rashid Little after the scuffle inside Cru, caught both on patrons' and in-house video cameras, has been arrested and charged with murder.

The hearing was to determine if the restaurant-bar had failed to operate under stipulations agreed to when applying for licenses in June 2023.

The courtroom-like presentation ran about 90 minutes, including a 10-minute recess called by Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, with information provided by city attorney Scott Holmes in a packet of background and other testimony labeled Exhibit A, and images from the night in question labeled Exhibits B and C. Attorney Cam Parsons spoke in defense of Cru, suggesting factual discrepancies and mischaracterizations from the city.

Answering questions were TPD Chief Blankley, Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Marty Sellers, and employees of Cru including manager DeAndre Dixon, and two of its co-owners, Kevin Davis and Andrea Campbell.

After the presentation, others were allowed up to two minutes to speak, leading to highly emotional moments from family of Little, including an aunt and grandmother. Other Cru employees expressed grief, but added the business felt like family to them, and expressed hope Hill's actions wouldn't shut them down.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley, shown in this Jan. 28, 2022, file photo, was among those who spoke at Tuesday City Council meeting where the business license of the Cru Lounge was revoked,

Holmes began with a warning some evidence would be difficult to hear and see, with videos "not suitable for children."

Cru proposed to operate as a higher-end restaurant, during its summer 2023 meetings with council, with a menu including lamb chops, salmon, and lobster mac and cheese, serving reservation-only, to prevent over-crowding. Cru expressed that some of its owners were members of law enforcement, and "... how that would assure they would have a peaceful, law-abiding establishment," Holmes said.

"They also made a point to talk about how that meant they were trained in de-escalation, and if something got out of hand, they could de-escalate it before the police even had to be called," Holmes said.

Video was shown of Little being beaten by three people, apparently all Grizzly employees. Holmes said Cru employees observed, but did nothing to stop the altercation. Minutes later, Little was escorted out the door. Video showed him in continuing dispute with the guards.

When TPD arrived after the shooting, Cru employees were not cooperative, Holmes said. Hill was gone. Cru later released a statement pinning all the blame on "rogue security guard" Hill. Neither Grizzly nor Hill was licensed by the Alabama Security Regulatory Board.

"Allowing them to continue in business would be dangerous, would be dangerous to the public health, safety, welfare, and would constitute a public nuisance," Holmes said.

Blankley testified he'd had reason to visit Cru twice before the Jan. 21 fatal shooting, warning them to stick within capacity laws.

"They did not have the count when I walked in," he said. "I had to tell them to turn the outside music down." After his second visit, "I told them that night that this was their last warning, and they need to do things the correct way."

Blankley said the shooting occurred about 1:04 a.m., and TPD was on the scene by 1:08. Blankley said co-owner Davis wasn't helpful and did not know Hill's name.

"I told him I find that hard to believe, that he has an armed security guard on his premises and they do not know who he is," the chief said. "He said the guy ain't been working there very long."

According to Blankley, Davis also couldn't provide information on the security firm, and "seemed more interested in playing on his phone" than answering questions.

Videos showing the beating went out on Snapchat and Facebook; later that morning Blankley had TPD cyber-staff pull them down, due to disturbing imagery.

Sellers, who is with the Violent Crimes Unit, confirmed Hill had fled the scene, and was later arrested and charged with murder. Also arrested was Thyais Walker, 47, charged with a pistol possession violation. Hill and Walker are being held without bond at Tuscaloosa County Jail. Sellers said Hill was known to law enforcement before that evening.

Parsons was given 45 minutes, during which he argued the city had failed to carry its burden of proof.

"It's not incumbent upon the licensee to prove that they were not creating a public nuisance … it's incumbent upon the city to prove that the licensee was causing a public nuisance at the time of this incident," Parsons said.

He quoted Alabama Code 6-5-120, defining nuisance, and 6-5-121, adding that a public nuisance is one that damages all who come within the sphere of its operation.

"I think it's important to understand that, because while we are all saddened by the death … the death itself is not a public nuisance. It's very sad," Parsons said.

Cru had hired two security firms earlier, Parsons said, trying to keep patrons safe.

"Cru did not hire (Hill). Cru did not vet him. This was the first time he was ever on premises. He had never been there before," Parsons said.

He challenged Blankley's statement about Cru employees being uncooperative.

"The man's name was not known, because it was his first night there, and he was not employed by them; he was employed by the security company," Parsons said. "The only (Cru employee) who left was the manager (Dixon), and he left with TPD, and was questioned for approximately four hours.

"...There's no question that a heinous crime occurred, but that crime was not caused by Cru, or any of its owners, or any of its employees."

Reach Tusk Editor Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Cru Lounge's business license revoked after Jan. 21 fatal shooting