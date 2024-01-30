Tuscaloosa County lawmakers to discuss issues during online forum

Members of Tuscaloosa County's legislative delegation have been invited to participate in an online forum Tuesday night for a discussion about issues facing the Alabama Legislature.

"Meet Your Legislators Night” is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. and can be viewed free of charge on the League of Women Voters of Greater Tuscaloosa's Facebook page or YouTube channel, LWV Tuscaloosa. The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

“With the 2024 Alabama Legislature convening in February, it is important that our local legislative delegation share their views with their constituents on key issues that may be considered during the coming year,” said LWV spokeswoman Scarlett Gaddy.

Each lawmaker will be given the opportunity to make a statement and then a moderator chosen by the League of Women voters will ask the lawmakers prepared questions.

Here are the state lawmakers who have been invited to attend the forum:

Senate: Greg Reed from District 5, Gerald Allen from District 21 and Bobby Singleton from District 24.

House of Representatives: Brian Brinyark from District 16, Ron Bolton from District 61, Bill Lamb from District 62, Cynthia Lee Almond from District 63, Christopher England from District 70, A.J. McCampbell from District 71 and Curtis Travis from District 72.

State. Sen. Gerald Allen, at left, speaks during the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce's State of the State breakfast Nov. 10, 2016 at the Embassy Suites hotel in Tuscaloosa. The League of Women Voters of Greater Tuscaloosa will host an online "Meet Your Legislators" forum beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Alabama Legislature will convene Feb. 6 for its 2024 regular session.

For more information about “Meet Your Legislators Night,” call 205/758-2137 or email lwvgt1.gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters, founded in 1920, is a nonpartisan organization committed to the informed and active participation of citizens in government. Open to both men and women, the LWV does not support political parties or candidates.

