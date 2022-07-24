Tuscaloosa economic development group chooses new executive director

Staff report
·2 min read
Justice Smyth
Justice Smyth

A University of Alabama graduate will assume a leadership role with the Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority.

Justice Smyth has been named the authority's executive director and will begin his duties Aug. 15, according to a Friday news release.

Smyth comes to the Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority from UA, where he served a dual role as interim director of the Alabama Mobility and Power Center and director of strategic partnerships for the Alabama Transportation Institute.

"We feel he is the best person to support our economic success and to maximize our potential, especially in the area of vehicle electrification and the mobility industry,” said Norman Crow, chair of the TCEDA board of directors, in the news release.

FIT FOODZ: New poultry processing plant to bring 180 new jobs to Tuscaloosa

“His economic development experience and established professional relationships throughout our state and region create a tremendous opportunity for our organization and community,"  Crow said.

Smyth said Tuscaloosa County is poised for continued economic growth.

“This is a critical time in the history of our region," he said. "Tuscaloosa County is as well positioned as any community in the state to leverage existing assets to enable sustainable economic development success.

"With a world-class research university, internationally recognized existing industries, a talented and trainable workforce, dedicated civic leaders, and highly effective, pro-business elected officials at every level of government, all of the ingredients for success are in place,” Smyth said.

Smyth earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication and information sciences at UA, where his now working to complete a doctorate degree in education.

He is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.

Smyth's resume includes a stint as director of corporate development for the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. He also served as project manager of corporate development while with the Montgomery Chamber.

He replaces Danielle Winningham, who resigned in March. She was hired in July 2020.

The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority was created in 1973 with the objective of recruiting  manufacturing jobs to West Alabama.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tuscaloosa economic development group chooses new executive director

