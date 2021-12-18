Tuscaloosa man charged with capital murder after 18-month-old child dies

Sirens

A 28-year-old Tuscaloosa man faces a capital murder charge in connection with the Friday morning death of an 18-month-old child.

The child was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center at around 3 a.m. after experiencing difficulty breathing, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police officers and medical personnel who responded to the child's Hay Court residence became suspicious about the child's condition, according to an email from the Violent Crimes Unit. Members of the Tuscaloosa Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into the possibility that the child had been abused or neglected.

The daylong investigation included search warrants executed at the residence, interviews and the examination of medical records. The child's mother and Joseph Earl Jenkins, described as her live-in boyfriend, were taken in for questioning.

The child's body was immediately taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a preliminary autopsy, which showed extensive injuries, according to the Violent Crimes Unit.

On Friday night, authorities said that Jenkins had been charged with capital murder in connection with the child's death. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.

Authorities said more charges are possible pending further investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Joseph Jenkins charged with capital murder after 18-month-old dies