Tuscaloosa native Tim Anderson gives away free turkeys to families in need

A Tuscaloosa native who plays Major League Baseball returned to his alma mater Tuesday to give away free turkeys to people in need.

Tim Anderson hosted his annual Anderson Homeplate Turkey Drive, where 205 turkeys and other giveaway items were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at Hillcrest High School. The turkey drive was organized by Anderson's League of Leaders, a nonprofit organization that aspires to build leadership characteristics in youth who are affected by violence.

More: Alabama, Auburn team up to collect 1 million pounds of food for needy

The number of turkeys distributed was strategically chosen to pay homage to the city's area code, Anderson said.

Anderson, a free agent who played for the Chicago White Sox for eight years, said he often gives back to the Tuscaloosa community although he currently resides in Chicago.

"I grew up here," Anderson said. "I think It's only right to come back where I was born and raised to give back."

Former Hillcrest High baseball and current Major League Baseball player Tim Anderson and volunteers distributed 205 turkeys Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at Hillcrest High. Anderson passes one of the turkeys to a person in a car.

Anderson founded Anderson's League of Leaders in 2017 in memory of his hometown friend Branden Moss.

Moss was shot and killed while trying to mediate a fight that broke out in the parking lot across the street from the now permanently closed 3000 Bar in Tuscaloosa, formerly on Paul W. Bryant Drive, according to reports from the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit.

After the fatal shooting, Anderson created the Anderson's League of Leaders to continue Moss' legacy of community-minded spirit.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Baseball player Tim Anderson gives away turkeys at Hillcrest High