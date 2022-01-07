🌱 New Tuscaloosa Park + TA Students Give Back + DCH ER Visits

Good morning, Tuscaloosa! Let's get this Friday started with the most important things going on today in Tuscaloosa.

T-Town's newest park.

Update on Hinton Place murder-suicide.

Two killed in Northport crash.

Our Shout Out for this Friday morning goes to the City of Tuscaloosa, which celebrated its newest outdoor offering on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting for the Randall Family Park And Trailhead. Read more about it here! (Tuscaloosa Patch)

City of Tuscaloosa

🗞 Here are the top 5 stories today in Tuscaloosa 🗞

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says a man shot and killed his girlfriend and her 8-year-old son at a residence in the Hinton Place neighborhood, before taking his own life early Thursday morning. (Tuscaloosa Patch) DCH Health System added 18 more inpatients testing positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, resulting in its overall total of hospitalizations more than doubling over the last week. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The City of Tuscaloosa officially unveiled the city's newest outdoor offering on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting for the Randall Family Park and Trailhead at the Northern Riverwalk. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Northport Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night that resulted in the deaths of a Coker man and a Northport woman. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Seventh and eighth grade students at Tuscaloosa Academy recently raised more than $1,000 for the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, which is just one of the acts of goodness to come out of the school's National Geographic Service Learning projects. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

🗓 Today In Tuscaloosa 🗓

An Evening with J Edwards @ Lookout Rooftop Bar (More)

Live Trivia Game Nights @ Druid City Brewing Co. (More)

Glen Templeton @ Rhythm & Brews (More)

✏️ Tuscaloosa Patch Notebook ✏️

As COVID-19 cases once again surge locally and across the nation, DCH Health System is asking the public to not come to its emergency room for COVID-19 testing or care unless the situation is indeed an emergency. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Northport District 2 Councilman Woodrow Washington III is actively collecting donations for a senior in his district who is facing unaffordable utility bills and the potential for having his utilities cut off. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

The University of Alabama announced that 14 UA students have been awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, which each receiving $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad program costs. (More)



The City of Tuscaloosa was recently ranked the third best place to work in manufacturing in the United States for 2021. (More)

👨‍💻 Other stories I'm reading today 👨‍💻

- Need a warming station? In Tuscaloosa, there are few options (Gracie Johnson, WVUA 23)

- Capitol Riot Anniversary: Where Alabama Suspects' Cases Stand (Michael Seale, Birmingham Patch)

- Alabama House Republicans unveil 2022 agenda (Jacob Holmes, Alabama Political Reporter)

- Birmingham CEO named chairman of Business Council of Alabama (A.J. O'Leary, Birmingham Business Journal)

- Alabama crosses 40% COVID positivity rate, now among highest in nation (Ramsey Archibald, AL.com)

- Alabama House GOP backs end of handgun permit requirement (Associated Press)

