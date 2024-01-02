Tuscaloosa police charge 23-year-old man in New Year's Eve shooting

Tuscaloosa police charged a 23-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a New Year's Eve shooting.

At around 6:57 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called after a shooting in the parking lot at Academy Sports in the 700 block of Skyland Boulevard, said Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

One person had been shot several times and drove himself to the hospital, where he was later contacted by police, Kennedy said. The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called to assume control of the investigation.

A suspect was soon developed, but authorities were not able find him. Based upon the victim’s statement, video and other physical evidence at the scene, a warrant was obtained on the suspect for attempted murder.

Kajairames Conner was Tuesday and taken into custody. He has been placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Police charge man in New Years Eve shooting in Tuscaloosa