Tuscaloosa police identify body of man found in Hurricane Creek Park

Tuscaloosa police on Monday released the identity of a man whose body was found last week at Hurricane Creek Park.

The death of Ralph Daniel Miller, 38, appears to be accidental and there were no apparent signs of foul play, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Miller's body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. July 8. Kennedy said a man who was walking his dog at Hurricane Creek Park called police after finding a body floating in the water.

Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit and TPD's dive team responded to the scene.

The investigation will remain open until the exact cause of death is determined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences after an autopsy, Kennedy said.

