Tuscaloosa police investigate after 19-year-old woman shot to death at Hay Court

Tuscaloosa police investigate at Hay Court on Friday where a 19-yeard-old woman was fatally shot. [Photo by the Tuscaloosa Police Department]

A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday afternoon, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Officers were called to scene at 4:08 p.m. and found the woman dead at Hay Court Apartments.

TPD officers are continuing their investigation into the fatal shooting and no suspects are currently in custody.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tuscaloosa police investigate after 19-year-old shot to death at Hay Court