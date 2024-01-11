Tuscaloosa restaurants will be featured on PBS' 'Travels with Darley'

Tuscaloosa-area taste staples including Dreamland, Nick's in the Sticks, Druid City Brewing Co., City Cafe, Rama Jama's and Thomas Rib Shack will be highlighted on an Alabama Public Television broadcast and stream at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other familiar spots, from Birmingham to Mobile to Auburn, will be featured on PBS host Darley Newman's "Alabama for Foodies: Part 1," Saturday, as well as "Alabama for Foodies: Part II" at the same time a week later, Jan. 20.

Among those interviewed by Darley Newman for her "Travels with Darley" PBS show were Sharon and Michael Thomas of Thomas Rib Shack, 2931 15th St. in Tuscaloosa. Newman visited Alabama in March 2023 to cover the state's foodie scene.

Newman visited Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Uniontown, Mobile, Montgomery and Auburn in March 2023 to produce the two 30-minute episodes for her "Travels with Darley" series, now in its 11th year.

The South Carolina native is no stranger to the state, having visited for a 2022 pair of episodes spotlighting Alabama's Civil Rights Trail.

Darley Newman interviewed Dreamland CEO Betsy McAfee, among others, on her March 2023 swing through Alabama, to create a pair of her "Travels with Darley" PBS shows.

The Tuscaloosa Part I will also include BDA Farm in Uniontown, Biscuit Kitchen in Marion, and from the Birmingham metro area, Hot and Hot Fish Club, The Market at Pepper Place, Irondale Cafe, and the Bright Star in Bessemer.

The south-middle-Bama swing of Part II showcases Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center in Auburn; Montgomery's Brenda's Bar-B-Q Pit, Chris' Famous Hotdogs, Plant Bae and Ravello Ristorante; and Mobile's Noble South, Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks, Las Floriditas, Mo’ Bay Beignet Co. and the Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa.

Darley Newman, host of the PBS show "Travels with Darley," visits Druid City Brewing Company, having a beer, and a pinball bout with Seth Wright. Tuscaloosa favorites will be featured in this Saturday's episode.

As evident by the variety, from rib joints to fine dining, Newman plans to give a sweeping view of the state's gastronomic arts.

She talks with Bob Baumhower, the Crimson Tide legend, NFL star and restaurateur; Seth Wright of Druid City Brewing; and Dreamland CEO Betsy McAtee, among others.

Other interviews were conducted with Chris Hastings of Hot and Hot; Andreas Anastassakis from Bright Star; Pete Blohme of Panini Pete’s and Squid Ink; Eric Rivera of Ravello Ristorante and Scott Peacock of Biscuit Kitchen.

In this behind-the-scenes photo, "Travels with Darley" host Darley Newman interviews Margaret Stran, of the University of Alabama adapted athletics program, at Rama Jama's.

Newman also hosts a "Travels with Darley" podcast. Three of last fall's episodes focused on Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery. They're available here: www.darley-newman.com/new-travels-with-darley-podcast-on-iheart.

For more about the host, see www.darley-newman.com.

Reach Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tuscaloosa restaurants to be featured on PBS' 'Travels with Darley'