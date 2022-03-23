🌱 Tuscaloosa Weed Laws + Northport Audit + Storm Updates

Good morning, people of Tuscaloosa! Ryan Phillips here with the latest edition of the Tuscaloosa Daily.

Tuscaloosa marijuana laws.

Northport 2021 audit.

Updates from Tuesday's storms.

First, today's weather: Times of clouds and sun. High: 66 | Low: 42.

Our Shout Out for this Tuesday morning goes to Alabama junior Thomas Ponder, who tied for ninth overall to lead the UA men's golf team in the final round of the Linger Longer Invitational, where the team finished in eighth. (More)



🗞 Here are the top 5 stories today in Tuscaloosa 🗞

Reports are still coming in this morning following a line of severe storms that caused damage in west Alabama, particularly in Hale County near Alabama Highway 69. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley presented a plan to the Tuscaloosa City Council's Public Safety Committee on Tuesday that, if passed, would see certain low-level marijuana offenses charged by to a simple citation, as opposed to a trip to the county jail. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Check out this quick look at some of our biggest takeaways after the 2021 external audit for the City of Northport was released this week. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Alabama men's basketball walk-on guard Jaden Quinerly — the younger brother of Tide star Jahvon Quinerly — announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. (Joe Gaither, Tuscaloosa Thread) Don't miss this story about a University of Alabama student and social media influencer who is using her platform to spread awareness about domestic violence. (Emilee Boster, Crimson White)

🗓 Today In Tuscaloosa 🗓

2022 Spring Open House @ Northport Power Equipment (More)

Festival of One Acts @ The Arts Council (More)

Yoga @ Black Warrior Brewing Co. (More)

5️⃣ Other Stories I'm Reading Today

Featured businesses:

Events:

