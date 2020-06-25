Is Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) A Good Stock To Buy?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB).

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Our calculations also showed that THCB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, old financial vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the moguls of this club, about 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people preside over most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by tracking their first-class picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered various investment strategies that have historically outrun the S&P 500 index.

Keeping this in mind let's check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB).

How are hedge funds trading Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)?

At Q1's end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in THCB a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) was held by Hudson Bay Capital Management, which reported holding $23.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $12.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., Fir Tree, and Bayberry Capital Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bayberry Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB), around 1.31% of its 13F portfolio. Fir Tree is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.62 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to THCB.