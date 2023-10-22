Tuscan-style vineyard has an unexpected desert location — and it’s for sale in Arizona

A vineyard that’s considered a “once-in-a-lifetime” property opportunity has landed on the real estate market in sunny Arizona. When lot of people picture a vineyard, it’s usually not in a desert state, but this particular estate manages to be a diamond in the hot rough.

The Tuscan-style property sits on 57-plus acres in Sedona, has a 3,700-square-foot main house that was remodeled in 2015 and is listed for $16.5 million, according to the listing on Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Luxury, security, and peace are all found at this gorgeously designed property and as a special amenity enjoy Oak Creek which actually runs through the property,” listing agent Tod Christensen said in a news release.

“As the new owner you will own both sides of this beautiful waterway as it runs the length of the property,” the news release said. “Enjoy a beautiful swimming spot with its own beach and numerous fish to catch, as well as irrigation rights to help water your own fruit orchards. These are just some of the amenities of this amazing high desert oasis.”

Other amenities in the primary home include:

Chef’s kitchen

Bar

Coffee bar in primary suite

Spa

And of course, there’s the vineyard itself.

“The estate also boasts its own private vineyard with over 60 Zinfandel grape vines yielding approximately 500 gallons per year,” the news release said.

Other features on the property include:

A reflecting pool

Two guest homes

Rustic barn

Two storage buildings

Gated motor court

Four-car garage

Apple, nectarine and peach trees

Pond

Sedona is a popular tourist destination about 115 miles north of Phoenix.