Tuscarawas County roundup: Dover High senior becomes Eagle Scout

Dover High senior becomes Eagle Scout

DOVER − Richard Tolloti of Dover recently received the rank of Eagle Scout. For his project, he designed and constructed a memorial wall and illuminated flagpole display at the Tuscarawas County Veterans Services Commission that honors each military branch. The u-shaped wall of more than 3,500 bricks is about 4 feet high and 39 feet long.

The Dover High School senior is a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is co-captain of the swim team. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 5086 at St. John’s United Church of Christ. He has been involved with Scouting for 12 years and is his troop’s assistant senior patrol leader. He is also a member of Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s honor society, where he achieved the rank of Brotherhood.

Submissions sought for teen magazine

DOVER − Tuscarawas County teens in grades 6 through 12 can submit up to four pieces of their original writing and artwork to Dover Public Library for a chance to be published in the library’s teen literary magazine, Tornado Alley. Submission forms are available at the library (525 N. Walnut St.), at Dover High School, and at http://www.doverlibrary.org/departments/teen-programs/tornado-alley/. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 29.

Submission categories are fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry, and art. All submissions must have a title. Full submission guidelines are on the back of the submission form.

Teens also may apply to be an editor to help the library select works, design the magazine, and plan the celebrations for the 10th edition. For more information, call 330-343-6123.For more information on Tornado Alley, visit http://www.doverlibrary.org/departments/teen-programs/tornado-alley/.

Winter hike Saturday at Norma Johnson Center

DOVER − TuscParks will host a winter hike at the Norma Johnson Center from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The welcome table will be at 3645 Conservation Drive in the parking lot below the red barn (off Old State Route 39 between Dover and Sugarcreek).

There will be three marked trails with different levels of difficulty. Hot chocolate and Gingers Home Bakery soups will be available. Pets are permitted but must be on a leash. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call TuscParks at 330-365-3279.

Valentine card party Friday

DOVER − Dover Public Library will host a Valentine card party from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Adult Manager Mallory Thompson will guide participants through making a special Valentine card. Afterward, participants will be able to use the Maker Lounge card-crafting tools and supplies to design their own cards. This craft activity is limited to 20 participants. Register at doverlibrary.org/events or call 330-343-6123.

Free genealogy classes

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Main Library, 121 Fair Ave. NW, is hosting free genealogy classes for people at all stages of research.

The library will host “Ancestry Library for Beginners” at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 to teach the basics of this helpful library resource.

A library staff member will help from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14 with one-on-one sessions in preservation by assisting in the scanning of slides, negatives, photos, or documents.

“Beginning Genealogy Websites” will be offered at 6 p.m. March 11 to introduce the best genealogy websites for researching family history and provide a look at the resources the library has to offer.

For more advanced researchers, the library will offer “Church Records and Your Family History Research” at 6 p.m. April 29. Genealogy specialist Deb Kitko from the Wayne County Public Library will share how early church records can fill in some gaps and bolster your family history research.

All of these classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register by visiting the library’s event calendar at www.tusclibrary.org or by calling 330-364-4474.

Art scholarship contest accepting entries

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Tuscarawas County Juvenile Court Judge Adam W. Wilgus will hold the third annual art scholarship contest, open to any graduating senior in Tuscarawas County. To enter, graduating high school seniors may submit wall art (painting or drawing) and an application to the Tuscarawas County Juvenile Court by March 15.

The theme for this year’s contest is Beginnings and Endings. Contestants are asked to submit wall art reflecting how they interpret the end of their high school career, the beginning of their future after graduation, or both.

The first- and second-place winners will have their submission permanently displayed in Judge Wilgus’ courtroom. Additionally, the first-place winner will receive a $500 scholarship, and the second-place winner will receive a $250 scholarship. The application and more information are available at www.co.tuscarawas.oh.us/courts/probate-andjuvenile-court. Select Juvenile, then Forms.

‘Tuck Everlasting’ at The Little Theatre

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County, 466 Carrie Ave. NW, will present “Tuck Everlasting” at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and 2:30 pm. Sundays from Feb. 16 through March 3. The show is based on the best-selling children's classic by Natalie Babbitt. Adult tickets are $15, and tickets for children and students are $10. To buy tickets, visit https://kentstate.evenue.net/events/TE.

School district spelling bee is Wednesday

ZOARVILLE −Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools District Spelling Bee for grades 5 through 8 will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Middle High School Performing Arts Center. The pronouncer will be Jim Range, and judges are the Rev. Aaron Ray, Sheriff Orvis Campbell and ECOESC Executive Director Lori Robson.

Scholarships available

The Ohio Natural Energy Foundation is accepting applications through March 1 for the 2024 scholarship program from young Ohioans interested in pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry. Students can receive the $1,000 scholarship for four years upon renewal.

Scholarships are awarded to Ohio students interested in careers such as petroleum engineer, finance, equipment operator, mechanical engineer, and welder. The scholarships can be used to attend an accredited college, university, technical or trade school and require the student to maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.ohionaturalenergy.org/scholarships.

