Tuscarawas County roundup: Emergency notification system has been updated

Emergency notification system updated

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Tuscarawas County’s emergency notification system, commonly known as reverse 9-1-1, has been updated.

All contact information of residents who were previously enrolled in the program and all landline phones within Tuscarawas County have been transferred to the new system. Those wishing to update their contact information will need to enroll through the new Smart911 portal. Everyone is encouraged to create a new account, ensuring you’ll receive important information during local emergencies and be able to update your information when necessary.

This reverse 911 system is used sparingly in times of a natural disaster, man-made disaster (such as a chemical spill) or an emergency safety notification.

To create an account, go to the website www.TuscarawasCountySheriff.com, click on emergency alert signup and complete the information on the Smart911 portal. For more information call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000.

Reservations for Cattle Association banquet

DOVER − The Tuscarawas County Cattle Association annual banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 12, at the Clover Cafe at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds.

The roast beef and chicken dinner will be catered by Kathy Stotzer and is $18. Reservations are due by Feb. 5 and can be made with any TCCA director. Meal reservations must be prepaid.

Directors will be elected to serve for the next two years, and the past year’s activities will be reviewed. The evening will include a guest speaker or entertainer.

The 2024 membership dues are $10. Dues must be paid to be eligible to vote for the board of directors during the annual meeting. If you are unable to attend this year’s annual banquet but would like to renew your membership dues, mail them to Kevin Hinds, 6443 Everhart Road, Newcomerstown, OH 43832.

Dover accepting for interdistrict open enrollment

DOVER − Dover City Schools is offering interdistrict open enrollment with school systems throughout the state. New students who wish to enter Dover City Schools for the 2024-25 school year may complete open enrollment application forms until March 1.

Open enrollment applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and open enrollment slots will be filled upon board established classroom numbers and student/teacher ratios. Applications are available for www.dovertornadoes.com; select the Parent Portal link under the Parents tab. For more information, call Helen McKeever at 330-364- 7104.

Blood pressure and cholesterol screenings

DOVER − In recognition of February as American Heart Month, Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital staff will be at the Dover Public Library from 9 and 11 a.m. Friday to offer a blood pressure check and a 5-minute instant screening for total cholesterol, good (HDL) and bad (LDL) cholesterol, as well as triglycerides and blood sugar.

The most accurate results are achieved with a 12-hour fast. The cost is $9. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted on a limited basis. To register, call 330-602-0779 or visit UnionHospital.org/Events.

Forestry group to meet

DOVER − The East Central Ohio Forestry Association (ECOFA) will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Jake Peer, chairman of the Ohio Tree Farm Committee, will discuss the American Tree Farm System program enrollment requirements and benefits. Tree Farm members commit to responsibly managing their property for wood, wildlife, water and recreation and are allowed to display a trademarked diamond-shaped sign if accepted into the program.

ECOFA is an organization of people interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics.

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra concert

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Jonathan Scales Fourchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas, 330 University Drive NE. The trio of electric bass, drums, and steel pans combine elements of jazz, classical and progressive rock with Latin rhythms and outbursts of funk.

Upcoming shows include Christie Lené at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and Good Shot Judy at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29.

Tickets are on sale at the Performing Arts Center box office, 330-308-6400 or at www.kent.edu/tuscpac. The box office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Package pricing is available.

Learn about nursing home jobs

WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Hills Retirement Community in Walnut Creek will be hosting a hiring party for nurses and nursing assistants from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

On-site interviews will be available, and all attendees can enjoy complimentary snacks and sign up for door prizes, including a Lippincott stethoscope, a nursing bag, a $100 gas card, two Yetis, and a lunch bag with a McDonald’s gift card.

Walnut Hills is a nonprofit, faith-based, family-oriented continuing care living community that employs 150 team members who serve more than 200 residents in several living options. For more information call Jessie Baker at 330-893-3200, ext. 1304.

Haman Foundation accepting grant requests

CANTON − The next deadline for submitting grant requests to the Haman Family Foundation is Feb. 28 for grants to be awarded in March. Grants are awarded in March and September, mainly for capital improvement projects and equipment, and some programs and services. The Haman Family Foundation was established in 1993 by the late Robert L. and Freda I. Haman, lifelong residents of the area, to assist qualified charities in Tuscarawas County.

For more information and application guidelines, contact Huntington Bank at 330‐458‐3361, or by email at deborah.gonzalez@huntington.com. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at Haman Foundation, c/o Huntington Bank, Suite 200, 4481 Munson St. NW, Canton, OH 44718.

Take Your Child to the Library Day is Saturday

DOVER − The Dover Public Library will celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Children's Department will offer free popcorn and drinks all day, along with board games and crafts.

