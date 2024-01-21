Tuscarawas County roundup: Hearing on Kimble landfill permit planned on Jan. 31

Hearing on possible expansion of landfill Kimble Companies permit is Jan. 31

DOVER − An information session and public hearing about the draft solid waste permit-to-install issued to Kimble Companies will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Dover Library. The public is encouraged to attend, comment, and ask questions. Reasonable accommodations due to a disability are available at the meeting.

The permit, if approved, will allow Kimble Companies to expand the Kimble Sanitary Landfill vertically and horizontally. Kimble Companies proposes, in this solid waste permit-to-install application, to increase the landfill’s permitted space from the current 47 million cubic yards to 65.8 million cubic yards. If approved, this would allow the landfill to expand from 213.4 acres to 236.7 acres. A public hearing, where comments are welcome on the draft permit-to-install, will immediately follow the informational meeting

Written comments can also be submitted through Feb. 14 by email at epa.dmwmcomments@epa.ohio.gov or by mail to Ohio EPA DMWM, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049, attention Brian Dearth.

Kent man shares story about cardiac arrest

DOVER − Korey Loughry of Kent will be at the Dover Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to tell of his survival of multiple sudden cardiac arrests following an unexpected widow maker heart attack. Loughry shares his recollections of SCA and his long recovery in his book “I Was Arrested: A Candid Memoir of One Cardiac Arrest Survivor.” A book signing will follow the program.

Joining Loughry will be Kari Klaserner, coordinator of Outpatient Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, who will share information about cardiac arrest, nutrition and prevention as well as helpful resources that are offered locally. Register for the event at www.doverlibrary.org/events or call the library at 330-343-6123.

Hiker to recount Mount Everest climb

DOVER − Sugarcreek native Larry “Ike” Compton will speak at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Dover Public Library about his climb of Mount Everest. He will share pictures of his adventure and show a video he made himself while climbing the highest mountain on earth in 2022. Register for the program at www.doverlibrary.org/events or call the library at 330-343-6123.

Shooting event set for Jan. 28

DOVER − A Lucky X Shoot will be held at the Zoar Road Gun Club, 5681 Dover Zoar Road NE, at 9 a.m. Jan. 28. Prizes and lunch will be available.

Tiny Art Show participants sought

NEW PHILADELPHIA −The Tuscarawas County Public Library System's Main Library, 121 Fair Ave NW, is seeking area artists to participate in its third annual Tiny Art Show in February.

Professional and amateur artists are encouraged to participate. Participants can stop by the main library starting Monday to pick up a mini canvas. The library will have 100 canvases available for free and participants may supply their own canvas no bigger than 4x4 inches. This event is open to all ages and is first-come, first-served.

Participants can decorate the canvas any way they wish and bring it back by 4 p.m. Feb. 3. The artwork will be displayed in the lobby display case for the rest of the month. Community members can vote for their favorite piece Feb. 19-28, with winners being announced in March.

For more information about this event visit www.tusclibrary.org or call 330-364-4474.

Nominations sought for Heckewelder Award

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Historical Society is accepting nominations for its annual Zeisberger Heckewelder Award until Feb. 1. The award is given annually to up to four people and an organization who exemplify outstanding service to the citizens of Tuscarawas County or have enhanced a better understanding of the history of Tuscarawas County and made Tuscarawas County a better place to live.

Nominees should have performed services benefitting the economic, social, moral, and cultural life of the area, whose endeavors have brought merit to Tuscarawas County, or who have made outstanding contributions to the quality of life or the preservation of history in the area. The nominee must be a resident of or be located in Tuscarawas County. Current public officeholders are not eligible.

Winners will be announced in April and presented at the Tuscarawas County Historical Society’s annual Founders Day Banquet in May.

Nominations must be made in writing and include the nominee’s name, address, and phone number; the nominator’s name, address and phone number; a written explanation of why the nominee should be considered; a list of any leadership roles the applicant has held in Tuscarawas County and any supporting documents for the nomination. Mail to the society at: TCHS; P. O. Box 462; New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or drop off at the Tusc Kent Archives in Founders Hall on the campus of Kent State University Tuscarawas from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

For more information about the Zeisberger Heckewelder Award, contact the Tuscarawas County Historical Society at 330-308-7494, by email at tuschs@tuschs.org or visit www.tuschs.org.

Ohio Mock Trial competition Friday

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The 2024 Ohio Mock Trial competition will be held on Friday at the Tuscarawas County Courthouse. Many local schools are participating, including Claymont, Dover, Garaway, New Philadelphia and Tuscarawas County Central Catholic. Austintown Fitch and Steubenville high schools will also be traveling to Tuscarawas County to participate. Winners will advance to the regional mock trial competition in February.

Fundraiser set for Delphian Chorale

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Delphian Chorale’s annual rigatoni dinner and variety show will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the New Philadelphia First United Methodist Church, 201 W. High Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase from any Delphian Chorale member. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the night of the show. Included in the meal will be rigatoni, salad, bread, drink and dessert. The Delphian Chorale students will perform during dinner. All proceeds will go toward the students’ trip to Cleveland in late May to see the Broadway show “In the Heights.”

Roast beef dinner set for Jan. 28

SCIO − Scio Volunteer Fire Department will have a roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Scio Fire Hall, 318 W. Main St. Adults $15, younger than 10 is $8. Eat in or carryout.

