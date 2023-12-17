Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Church sets Christmas Eve service

CARROLLTON − Mount Pleasant Methodist Church, 89 Canyon Road SW, will conduct a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The community is welcome.

Library collecting books for county jail library

DOVER − The Dover Public Library is partnering with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department on a community book drive to benefit the library at the Tuscarawas County Jail. Donations of new or gently used soft-cover books will be accepted at all locations of the Dover library locations through Friday. For more information, call 330-343-6123.

Fitness program starts in January

DOVER − The winter session of the Fit for Life program will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 16 through April 2, in the community room at the Dover Public Library.

Dr. Timothy McKnight and his staff from the Trinity Hospital Twin City Medical Center will educate people on how to make lifestyle changes to lead happier, healthier lives. Participants may attend in person or virtually. Lectures are released within a private Facebook page, then the participants meet each Tuesday evening (either in-person or virtually) to review the lesson and learn more information.

The course will address customized nutrition and fitness plans, stress management, cardiovascular fitness, food labels, flexibility and strength fitness, disease prevention, and healthy aging.

Register by visiting www.trinitytwincity.org. Either click on the Fit for Life ad on the front page or go to For Your Health/Fit for Life/ REGISTER HERE. In-person registration is limited to the first 50 confirmed registrants. Virtual registrations are not limited. The cost of the program is $100. For more information, call Kelly at 330-401-5900.

First Federal Community Bank recognized

DOVER − First Federal Community Bank has been named one of the 2023 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker Magazine. American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

This year 90 banks earned a spot in the ranking of Best Banks to Work For, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. The full 2023 Best Banks to Work For list will be featured at www.americanbanker.com.

On the 2023 list, First Federal Community Bank ranked No. 68 and is one of three banks in Ohio named to the list. It is the first time First Federal has been recognized by the annual Best Banks to Work For program.

Friends of the Homeless hosts Christmas party

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Friends of the Homeless will host a Christmas party at 7 p.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church, 217 E. High Ave. It will feature cookies, hot chocolate, singing, and an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus for the children.

Church sets Christmas candlelight service

UHRICHSVILLE − Grace Methodist Church, 524 W. Third St., will have Christmas candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

Church sets services, music

UHRICHSVILLE − First Presbyterian Church, 633 N. Main St., will have worship and Christmas music at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24. At 7 p.m. Dec. 24, there will be Christmas carols along with candlelight and Communion.

Scholarships available for students to pursue careers in agriculture

Farm Credit Mid-America is accepting applications for its Customer Scholarship and Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars programs. Children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Mid-America customers as well as college students who plan to pursue a career in agriculture are encouraged to apply. Scholarship recipients are chosen based on academic performance, leadership qualities, community involvement and passion for promoting and being part of the future of agriculture, according to a news release.

The Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars program is available to college sophomores and juniors pursuing careers in agriculture. The program awards $5,000 in financial support over two academic years to 25 students each year.

The Customer Agricultural Scholarship is awarded to children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Mid-America customers. Each year, 36 students majoring in agriculture or pursuing an agricultural or rural community-related career at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, vocational or trade school receive a $1,500 scholarship.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. Recipients will be announced next spring. To learn more about the scholarships or to submit an application, visit www.fcma.com/scholarships.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area