Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Forestry group hosts wildlife panel

DOVER − The East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday will feature a panel of experts taking questions from the audience on any Ohio wildlife management topic. Panel members will be Luke Walters (ODNR Service Forester), Colton Frink (Consulting Forester), Mike Hamilton (NRCS District Conservationist) and Vern Snyder (ONDR Wildlife Consultant).

ECOFA is an organization of people interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics. The public is invited to the free monthly meetings, which are held at the Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St.

Trivia Night at library Jan. 10

DOVER − The Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St., will host Trivia Night 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Community Room. Bring your own team or come make up a new one with other participants. Teams will consist of two to six players. Everyone is welcome. Prizes will be provided. For more information, call 330-343-6123 or visit doverlibrary.org.

Little Theater to stage mystery about Titanic

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Little Theater of Tuscarawas County, 466 Carrie Ave. NW, will present “Scotland Road” on Thursday Friday, Saturday and Jan. 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14. The play is a mystery about greed, obsession and the Titanic disaster.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 330-308-6400 or visit www.TheLittleTheatreOnline.org.

First Steps to Literacy trust provides books for county newborns

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Public Library continued its efforts in 2023 in providing books for babies through its First Steps to Literacy: Books for Babies Trust fund. With the trust, in 2023, the library was able to provide 155 books to babies born at Cleveland Clinic - Union Hospital with 77 of those books being bilingual.

The trust was established in 2008 by former New Philadelphia native Betty Lou Honaker, who wished to provide books to newborn babies in Tuscarawas County each year. The trust was established with the hope to sustain this project for many years. Each year, 90% of the interest income is used to purchase books for newborns, while the remaining interest income and trust fund is reinvested for use in future years.

For information on donating to the First Steps to Literacy: Books for Babies trust or to find out how to donate to other library projects, visit www.tusclibrary.org/support or contact Director Michelle McMorrow Ramsell at 330-364-4474, ext. 237.

AC/DC tribute band and Boy Band Review at Performing Arts Center

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas, 330 University Drive NE. Tickets are $15 to $25. The Boy Band Review will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Tickets are $25 to $35. For more information on either show, or tickets, visit https://www.kent.edu/tuscpac, call 330-308-6400 or email performingartscenter@kent.edu.

Quaker Foundation seeks nominations for teaching awards

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Quaker Foundation is accepting nominations for the 22nd annual Dr. William J. and Mae Hurst Jackson Award for Distinguished Teaching at New Philadelphia City Schools. Funded by the Jackson family, the award is an annual recognition of and incentive for superior teaching in the district. Two New Philadelphia teachers will receive an award of $6,000 each.

Eligible teachers must be active in the New Philadelphia classroom in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 and must have taught in the New Philadelphia City Schools for five years or more.

Anyone may make a nomination. Nomination forms are available online at www.npschools.org or at www.quakerfoundation.org. Forms also are available at the Quaker Foundation Office, 124 N. Broadway, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. The deadline for nominations is 2 p.m. Jan. 29. Nominations should be mailed to the Jackson Award for Distinguished Teaching, c/o The Quaker Foundation, P.O. Box 627, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or emailed to office@quakerfoundation.org.

Donations help Tuscarawas County food pantries

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Donation Station Tuscarawas County wrapped up its second market season Nov. 21 and raised $1,520.43. This resulted in 1,207 pounds of produce being distributed to five food pantries and hot meal providers throughout Tuscarawas County.

If you, or someone you know, are passionate about food access in Tuscarawas County, consider participating in a year of service. Rural Action Northern Programs is looking for a community member to serve as an AmeriCorps member for the Eastern Ohio Sustainable Agriculture Office.

Rural Action is a regional community development organization with a 32-county footprint working with members and community leaders on quality-of-life, environmental and economic projects across rural Appalachian Ohio. Its mission is to build a more just economy by developing the region’s assets in environmentally, socially and economically sustainable ways, according to a news release. Learn more about Rural Action at www.ruralaction.org.

