Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Luminaria trail walk Saturday

DOVER − TuscParks will host the luminaria trail walk at the Norma Johnson Center from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The walk will begin at the Preservation Loop Kiosk next to the yellow pole barn on Ohio 39.

The lighted trail will be a quarter-mile long. Visitors can walk along the accessible trail through the forest and out to the Preservation Pond. Starting at 4:30, hot chocolate, hotdogs and cookies under the side porch of the yellow barn will be served. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

This event will be held weather permitting; check the Facebook page for updates. For more information, call the TuscParks Department office at 330-365-3279 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Forestry group to meet

DOVER − The East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 will feature Ryan Zeisler, manager of Fernwood State Forest in Jefferson County. He will be speaking about timber management with a focus on oaks on state lands.

ECOFA is an organization of people interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics. The meetings are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St.

Performing Arts Center plans shows

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas, 330 University Drive NE, will present “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Tuscarawas Philharmonic: Home for the Holidays will be at the Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. For tickets, call the box office at 330-308-6400 or visit https://www.kent.edu/tuscpac.

Buckeye Career Center open house is Thursday

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Buckeye Career Center, 545 University Drive NE, has rescheduled its fall open house for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Visitors can tour the building and visit more than 30 high school programs offered in the 2024-25 school year, meet instructors and view classrooms and program labs. Academic displays will be on view in the cafeteria. Attendees will be offered a meal, and students who apply for the 2024-25 school year while at the open house will receive a small gift.

Adult education staff will have information for those interested in the Adult Diploma Program or other part-time/career enhancement options. They will also have information on all full-time adult programs, which begin in the fall.

Christmas bazaar at community center Saturday

STONE CREEK − Tunnel Hill Community Center will have a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday with various vendors. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. The lunch stand will be open from 11 am. to 2 p.m. serving soup and sandwiches. Fruit pies will be available for $10.

Table space is available for $10. Setup is 6 to 8 a.m. Friday and 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday. A table cover is required. For information, call Pauline Lanzer at 330-308-0709 or text 330-795-5057.

Shows at Ohio Star Theater this week

SUGARCREEK − The Ohio Star Theater, Route 39, will present the following shows this week:

Family gospel group The Hoppers concert, 7 p.m. Thursday

Grand Ole Opry members Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent Christmas concert, 7 p.m. Friday

It’s A Wonderful Life radio play, 1 p.m. Saturday

For more information and tickets, visit https://dhgroup.com/theaters/the-ohio-star-theater/.

Diaper Bank holds holiday auction

Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank's Holiday Online Auction runs until Nov. 30, with 25 items to bid on and an opportunity to donate to Make A Change for families that are suffering from diaper need and period poverty. The link to the auction is https://www.kikoauctions.com/upcoming/details/15015. Auction items include Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Playhouse Square tickets, a Nick Chubbs signed photo plaque, American Girl doll, Sluggers and Putters gift card, Glenmoor Golf for four, and Nintendo Switch.

The diaper bank will distribute 440,000 diapers and period products this year through its network of 25 Community Distribution Partner sites in Stark, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Wayne, Medina, Harrison, and Summit counties, according to a news release. Partners include food banks, social service agencies, health departments, and faith-based organizations.

The nonprofit also supports teens and adult women with period packs are offered through its Distribution Partners and with support of the Stark County Educational Service Center 23 school districts in Stark, Wayne, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Summit counties.

For more information, contact Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank at 330-488-7558.

Group sets Christmas concerts

Sonnenburg Station Men’s Ensemble will present the following Christmas concerts:

3 p.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church NALC, 187 S. Clay St., Millersburg.

7 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 621 College Ave., Wooster

3 p.m. Dec. 9 at St. Peterʼs UCC, 68 W Main St., Apple Creek

3 p.m. Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 1830 W. Market St., Orrville

More information is available at www.sonnenbergstation.org.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area