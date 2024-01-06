Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Empower Tusc honors members

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Empower Tusc, an organization dedicated to substance-abuse prevention in Tuscarawas County, held an awards ceremony Dec. 15 recognizing the exceptional contributions of its committee chairs and volunteers.

The Above and Beyond award was presented to Robert Bray. Shawn Patterson was named Volunteer of the Year. The Organization of the Year award went to the Tuscarawas County Health Department, accepted by Lakyn Craig and Katelyn Gorius, chairs of the Suicide Prevention and Tobacco/Vaping committees, respectively.

Other notable committee chairs include Jeff Neidig for Prescription Drug Prevention, Veronica Spidell for Alcohol Prevention, Sierra Schweitzer as Youth chair, and Carson Norris as the Youth to Youth (Y2Y) representative from Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

A tribute was paid to Jodi Salvo, Empower Tusc coordinator, celebrating her 11 years with the organization.

The event also acknowledged Gerald Sanders, Kerry Metzger, and Connie Limbacher for their significant volunteer contributions. Kerry Metzger, in addition to being Marijuana Prevention chairman, is the chairman of Empower Tusc, and Connie Limbacher is the organization's secretary.

Lahmers receives Ohio Farm Bureau award

Tuscarawas County resident Jerry Lahmers recently received an Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Distinguished Service Award for lifetime achievement that benefited Ohio’s farming community. Lahmers has been involved with the Farm Bureau and numerous other county and statewide boards and organizations for nearly 50 years.

He served at the county level as Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau president and public policy chairman and as a member of the membership committee. He also served three terms as a trustee on the Ohio Farm Bureau board of trustees, representing the interests of members in Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas counties.

The Lahmers family raises cow-calf pairs, operates a feedlot and raises grain, hay and pasture. Lahmers was a food animal veterinarian for 29 years.

Candidates for Distinguished Service Awards are nominated by Farm Bureau volunteers, county organizations and state leaders. Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is to work together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities, according to a news release. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.

Civil War presentations

DOVER – The Tuscarawas Valley Civil War Round Table will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room at the Dover Public Library. Jeff Schrock will present "Preservation & Restoration of Civil War Headstones & Monuments." His great-great grandfather, Aaron Stevenson, served in the 152nd OVI during the Civil War.

The group will hold a special program at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room of the Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St. Civil War historian Trent Johnson will present “The 51st Ohio: Its Men, Movement, Battles & Legacy.” The talk will include battle details, stories of soldier experiences during the Civil War and profiles of some of the men in the 51st and what they did after the Civil War.

The presentations are free and open to all. For more information, call 330-343-6123.

YMCA accepting scholarship applications

DOVER – The Tuscarawas County YMCA is accepting applications until March 31 for the 2024 Thomas J. Patton-YMCA Scholarship. Applications are available at the YMCA, at www.tuscymca.org, or through area high school guidance offices.

Recipients are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the Tuscarawas County YMCA through volunteer leadership, staff leadership and service, as well as academic achievement and community involvement. For more information or for questions about the scholarship, contact the YMCA at 330-364-5511.

Get help with home energy bills

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization can help with home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the program.

Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area