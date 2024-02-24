Tuscarawas County roundup: Tuscarawas Philharmonic Orchestra and choruses plan concert

5K to benefit Indian Valley music programs

GNADENHUTTEN − The Indian Valley Music Boosters will host the second annual Marching Madness 5K Race on March 17 to support K-12 music programs. The race will start at 8 a.m. Participants can run or walk the course, which travels around Gnadenhutten and finishes at Indian Valley High School. Marching band members will provide live music. To register, visit ivmusicboosters.org.

The Music Boosters support all music programs at Indian Valley and are raising funds to send the marching band and choir to perform at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, this spring. Sponsors will have their logos on race T-shirts, the boosters' website, and Facebook page. Sponsorship levels start at $125. For more information, visit ivmusicboosters.org. Donations are accepted through the race registration website or by checks made payable to Indian Valley Music Boosters, P.O. Box 507, Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629.

A duck takes a drink of water, Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Tuscora Park Pond in New Philadelphia.

Orchestra, choruses to present concert

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas Philharmonic Orchestra and choruses will present a concert, Mystical Impressions, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas, 330 University Drive NE.

The Tuscarawas Philharmonic will perform with Dover High School String Orchestra in Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances Suite 1. Oboist Danna Sundet shares the stage in Goossens’ Concerto for Oboe in One Movement. The program features baritone Zac Rusk and the Tuscarawas Philharmonic Adult Choir.

Ticket are $28 to $38. Discounts are available for seniors and children. For tickets, visit https://www.kent.edu/tuscpac/mystical-impressions. Online orders are subject to a $1 per ticket fee.

Additionally, the Simon & Garfunkel Story will be presented at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas at 7:30 p.m. March 5. For tickets, visit https://kentstate.evenue.net/events/TUSC-PAC.

Learn to cook in cast iron

DOVER − Kate Shumaker and Corinna Gromley from the OSU Extension Office will present Cooking in Cast Iron at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dover Public Library. They will discuss cookware selection, seasoning and care while participants enjoy a sampling of recipes prepared in cast iron. To register, visit www.doverlibrary.org/events or call the library at 330-343-6123.

Spring Healthcheck is March 9

DOVER − The New Philadelphia Rotary Club’s annual Spring Healthcheck will be March 9 at Springvale Health Center at 204 S. Bellevue Ave. Springvale will provide blood draws and laboratory testing and reporting service.Appointments are available between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Elements of the blood profile include a cholesterol Lipid Panel for HDL, LDL, and triglycerides, a Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) for kidney and liver function and blood glucose, a Complete Blood Count (CBC) tests for anemia, infection and immunity, and a TSH to measure thyroid function. Testing options include a PSA screen for prostate cancer for men 50 and older. New this year is an optional A1C test to measure long-term management of blood sugar levels.

Online appointments can be made at www.newphiladelphiarotary.com or by calling the Springvale at 330-313-2907.

The price of the comprehensive blood profile is $55 per person. The optional PSA and A1C tests are an additional $15 each. A printed lab report will be sent to the home of each participant. Proceeds from the event support the club's community service activities.

Rainbow Connection awards more than $41,000

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas Society for Children & Adults, better known as the Rainbow Connection, awarded $41,164 in aid to local organizations and residents.

Assistance included: the $2,474.51 purchase of a digitally modulated hearing system for Indian Valley Schools; $18,350 to New Philadelphia Youth Soccer Association for the purchase of ADA-compliant bleachers and a new handicapped accessible walkway and parking spots; $8,902 in medical equipment for local individuals including two prosthetic legs and a LymphaPod; $10,672.81 in medical bills for individuals; and $765 in long-term prescription assistance to Tuscarawas County residents.

The Rainbow Connection is a nonprofit, independent health charity dedicated to meeting the needs of the disadvantaged and disabled residents of Tuscarawas County. For more information, call 330-343-8686 or visit tuscrainbow.org.

The Rainbow Connection depends on sponsorships and donations to its annual telethon and auction fundraiser. The 51st annual Rainbow Connection Telethon will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School. All money raised during is returned to the community through aid. Watch it live on Spectrum Channel 15 or at tuscrainbow.org. The online auction begins in early March on the organization's website.

Seasonal student workers sought

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Engineer’s Office is looking for seasonal students to work for the road and bridge department. Students must be a current high school senior or college student enrolled in a college or trade school in the fall.

Applicants must have a valid Ohio driver’s license, be able to perform physical labor and will be subjected to random drug testing. The duties may include painting, flagging traffic, patching asphalt roads, cleaning bridges, sign repair/replacement, mowing and other duties associated with the department. Students who perform satisfactorily in the first summer will be invited back for a second summer. Start date and end date for employment is adjustable depending on the student's schedule.

The pay rate is $12.50 per hour. The normal summertime work week is four 10-hour days − Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Applications are available at the Tuscarawas County Engineer’s Office at 832 Front Ave. SW or at the shortened link http://tinyurl.com/3afudmak. For more information. contact the Tuscarawas County Engineer’s Office at 330-339-6648 or at engineer@co.tuscarawas.oh.us.

Gun club shoot

DOVER − A Lucky X Shoot will be at the Zoar Road Gun Club, 5681 Dover Zoar Road NE, at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Prizes and lunch will be available.

Agencies get Healthy Aging Grant

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Commissioners have awarded the following agencies a one-time Healthy Aging Grant from the Ohio Department of Aging to improve quality of life for older Tuscarawas County residents:

Mobile Meals, $56,936 to help with senior nutrition and food assistance

Society for Equal Access, $21,248 to help with senior transportation

HARCATUS, $57,261 to help with senior nutrition and food assistance

The Senior Center of Tuscarawas County, $190,003 to help with minor home repairs, senior nutrition and transportation.

