Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputies train to respond to active shooter incidents

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office recently completed emergency response training for all deputies employed by the office.

The training, called ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) is considered the national standard for law enforcement when it comes to active shooter incidents or incidents involving active assaults of any kind, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

ALERRT has been reviewing incidents for many years to learn from the past and partnering with many experts to develop tactics that are being taught universally with agencies all across the country, he said.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputies train for dealing with active shooter incidents.

"This happens so that we are better prepared to respond to these types of emergencies faster with what has been identified as industry best practices. The training also involved law enforcement learning rapid lifesaving skills to save the critically injured. Response and lifesaving procedures were drilled repeatedly through intense scenario-based responses in a real-world setting. While it is inappropriate to discuss specific tactics, it was undeniably invaluable for those of us in law enforcement."

Deputy was involved in training

The sheriff’s office certified Deputy Lincoln Troyer as an instructor in the ALERRT program. Troyer is an eight-year veteran of the office, a military veteran and current S.W.A.T. team member.

Troyer was involved in training all of the staff, along with other instructors from the FBI and other agencies. Troyer has also been an instructor for deputies and officers from numerous other agencies in Tuscarawas, Stark and surrounding counties.

"The ultimate goal is to have any officer, with any agency, be able to jump into an emergency situation with rapid, proven tactics to be able to move together even if they have never met. We will remain committed to the training of others," Campbell said.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputies practice providing trauma care in an active shooter incident.

"This universal training was only the beginning of our commitment to raise the standard for emergency response within the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. The office has also spent thousands of dollars on new equipment needed to rapidly respond to various emergencies as well as thousands of dollars in trauma gear to help the wounded."

The sheriff's office has been in communication with school districts to better plan its response and for quickly entry into buildings if needed, he said.

Early identification of a threat

But he noted that his office needs the public's help.

"Our most valuable tactic is early identification of a threat," the sheriff said. "We know that all the tactics in the world can only mitigate some injury and death. Our main objective is early intervention with those thinking of doing harm to others. We remain committed to community engagement and crisis intervention skills. We ask all parents and students to report concerns to a school official or to law enforcement so that we can intervene before a tragedy takes place.

“'If you see or hear something, say something' is what we ask of the public. Never assume that a person who is talking about harming someone won’t go through with it. Report what you know, let us make the situation safe before something terrible happens and death or prison are the only options left. In virtually every tragedy across this nation, someone knew something but failed to report it."

