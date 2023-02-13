Tuscarawas County sheriff's deputy hit by vehicle while responding to 300-person party

BUCKS TWP. ‒ A deputy from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office was hit by a vehicle while responding to a complaint about a large party in the 5100 block of Evans Creek Road SW on Saturday evening, according to investigators.

A 25-year-old woman was jailed on a charge of felonious assault as a result of the incident, which occurred at a home south of Ragersville.

The sheriff's office was called around 11:03 p.m. by an alarm company. Responding law enforcement said they found a party attended by approximately 300 people.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County deputy hit by vehicle; 25-year-old driver arrested