Tuscarawas sheriff's deputy delivers the mail in Sandyville

A citizen who found a large amount of mail on West Avenue NE near Sandyville called the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

A deputy took the mail and delivered it to the owners.

One victim's Ring camera captured a red sport utility vehicle driving by mailboxes at 7:36 a.m. Saturday.

Other crimes reported to law enforcement recently included:

• In the Bolivar area, a woman said her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle over the weekend in the 10000 block of state Route 212 NE.

More: Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Tuscarawas County

• A 34-year-old New Philadelphia woman was charged with domestic violence after an incident involving her boyfriend in the 1300 block of Fifth Drive NW on Friday morning.

• On Saturday, two storage units were reported to have been entered in the 800 block of Commercial Avenue SE in New Philadelphia. Locks were cut.

• A 33-year-old woman was charged with obstruction of justice and criminal mischief after breaking a window in the 200 block of Fifth Street NE in New Philadelphia on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Citizen calls law enforcement after mail found in Sandyville Ohio